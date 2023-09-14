Cross country teams compete at Seneca

The McDonald County boys cross country team placed third at the Seneca Cross Country Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Seneca Rodeo Grounds.

Lamar won the meet with 74 points, followed by Gravette 87, McDonald County 98, Cassville 102, Reeds Spring 108, College Heights 127, Aurora 149, Monett 156 and Washburn Southwest 207.

Devon Hickman was the Mustangs' top finisher in ninth place with a time of 19 minutes, 23.4 seconds.

Lane Pratt was 15th at 19:52.2, with Caleb Garvin 16th at 19:54.3 and Anthony Wilkinson 33rd at 21:06.3.

Carter McGarrity placed 35th at 21:13.8, with Kyler Goewert 37th at 21:17.4 and Nathaniel Staib 40th at 21:39.6 to complete the Mustangs' top seven scores.

Mason Burton ran a time of 21:46.1, while Elliott Palmer was 47th at 21:57.5 and Devin Stone 60th at 23:37.0.

McDonald County was the only school to field a team score in the junior varsity boys race.

Landon Vick ran a time of 24:01.8 and finished fourth, while Elias Wilkinson was sixth at 24:32.8, Charlie Vanslyke seventh at 24:37.0, Wyatt Wilkinson eighth at 24:46.8 and Lyriq Bartley ninth at 26:23.1.

Varsity girls

Gravette won the varsity girls meet with a score of 28, followed by McDonald County in second place with 56, Cassville in third at 57 and Monett in fourth at 84.

Madison Burton placed ninth overall for the Lady Mustangs at 24:53.2, with Clara Horton in 10th at 24:53.8 and Kate Cheney 12th at 24:34.7.

Linden Wolff ran a time of 26:08.8 and finished 18th, with Jaslyn Benhumea 33rd at 30:59.8, Paige Owens 34th at 31:18.2, Kylie Smith 39th at 34:09.8, Julie Mendez Lopez 41st at 34:56.0 and Stacey Lopez 45th at 37:44.4.

Junior high girls

The Anderson Middle School girls finished second in the junior high girls race.

Monett was first at 49, followed by Anderson 59, Cassville 69, Carl Junction 76, and St. Peters Catholic 82.

Morgan Burton won the race with a time of 11:23.6, while Raygen Vanslyke was fourth at 12:08.3 and Crystal Rascon 15th at 13:34.2.

Alyeen Bautista finished 30th at 15:26.8, with Sherlyn Mendoza 39th at 17:08.0.

Junior high boys

Dillion Hatfield finished sixth in the junior high boys race with a time of 10:36.9, while Jacob Alford was 21st at 11:52.5, Trevor Thacker 35th at 12:58.7 and Alan Sanchez 59th at 21:34.2.

The junior high boys did not have enough participants to field a team score.

Up next

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs will compete next in the Missouri Southern Stampede on Saturday.

Submitted photo McDonald County's Maddie Burton finished ninth overall and the Lady Mustangs took second place in the Seneca Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 7.

