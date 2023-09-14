Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments, LP v. Rick W. Cleaver. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments, LP v. Ashdon P. Hamrick. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments, LP v. David L. Wallance. Unlawful detainer.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Marvin Wright. Rent and possession.

CKS Prime Investments, LLC v. Brandi L. Dowd. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. Kernel S. Rehobson. Suit on account.

Jana E. Cravens v. Yoogesh M. Sharma. Personal injury.

Sabrina R. Corkin v. Ryan M. Harrel. Motion to modify.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Istarlin Adan. Suit on account.

Daniel Hauer v. Moody Rick. Declaratory judgment.

Freeman Health System v. Aubrey N. Elmore. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Donald K. Johnson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. David E. Maude. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Michael C Looney. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Lindsey H. McKirch. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Gerardo Torres. Suit on account.

KTRE Holdings, LP v. Joseph Diggins. Quiet title.

KTRE Holdings, LP v. Gaileen A. Harmon. Quiet title.

KTRE Holdings, LP v. John P. Larimore. Quiet title.

KTRE Holdings, LP v. Oral E. Long. Quiet title.

KTRE Holdings, LP v. Tressie Shaver. Quiet title.

Salander Enterprises v. Brandon Getz. Breach of contract.

Steve Webb v. Johnny Linderman. Quiet title.

The following cases were heard:

Timothy C. Tyler v. Jamie D. Tyler.

State of Missouri:

Banks of America, N.A. v. Patricia G. Clower. Suit on account.

Capital One, N.A. v. Lisa A. Hoover. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Crystal Jenkins. Contract-other.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jeffery Taylor. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Crystal L. Sanders. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC. v. Jay A. Platter. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC v. William Warren. Suit on account.

Paul Herbert v. Alice Howard. Unlawful detainer.

Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Trenda Richmond. Suit on account.

Rosales Properties, LLC. v. Michael Vanganda. Unlawful detainer.

RRAB Financial Services, LLC v. Sarah E. Donaldson. Contract/Account.

Sarah L. Kelley v. Lacy Hannah. Adult abuse stalking.

Sarah L. Kelley v. Orlin J. Hannah. Adult abuse stalking.

Sunloan Company Missouri Inc. v. Crystal S. Young. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation v. Rebel L. Miller-Cook. Breach of contract.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Raymond CY Ballestero. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Angel S. Barahona. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ethan James Burgess. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Bonnie Amanda Burleson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly/adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brittany Dawn Byrd. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly/adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Tomas Adrian Delacruzmendez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Shauna Marie Dotson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Johney M. Hussong. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Gregory Allan Jewell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Damian L. Kirk. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Ismael Meregildo Polanco Manca. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat.

Anthony David Mann. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Richard L. Sanders. Unlawfully operated all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river.

Alexa Michelle Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kimberly Denise Spink. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Michael Dallas Sylvester. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Hortencia Gonzalez Valdez. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat.

State of Missouri:

Visha Goud Alilla. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Bryant Eugene Beehler II. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Lane Garrett Brodie. Truck 18,000 lbs. or more/bus followed another vehicle too closely.

Ethan James Burgess. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher J. Burkhart. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Yonatan Israel Cedillo. DWI -- alcohol. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stephen C. Childress. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Benjamin Lee Clark. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely.

Nellyne Darra. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Tomas Adrian Delacruzmendez. Failed to drive on right half of roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Christopher Divelbiss. Unlawful use of weapon.

James Clifford Evans. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Zane Austin Fuller. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Terrill Kealiman Hano. Property damage. Assault.

Cody Aaron Glen Hobbs. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered.)

Sarah Louise Holland. Stealing.

Gregory Allan Jewell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Damian L. Kirk. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Kevin D. Knapp. Unlawfully operated all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river.

Michael Christopher Kuban. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacob Michael Laird. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brandon Douglas McClurkin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ismael Meregildo Polanco Manca. Made U-turn at intersection controlled by traffic signal/police officer. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Fernando Mangarrez. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involing an accident.

David A. Melson. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

David Charles Miller. Failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right.

Ricky Molina. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Daniel Munoz. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Young Jun Park. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes, resulting in an accident.

Josiah B. Pici. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Nodus D. Schell. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Matthew J. Schlup. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered.)

Breann Nicole Shoffner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kenneth J. Siefert. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Nathan O'Neil Stavaas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Karen Anita Stephens. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Frank Nichalas Suire. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lane, resulting in an accident. Operating motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Carla Frances Sullivan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Zachary Ray Swafford. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Timothy Lee Taylor Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

J.C. Tellez. Exceeded posted speed limit

Ambrose L. Neng Thang. Taking game fish by illegal methods.

Robin Vanneih Thang. Failed to drive on right half way of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Za P. Thang. Taking game fish by illegal methods.

Lai Thawng. Take game fish by illegal methods.

Courtney R. Thornton. Exceeded posted speed limit

Derek Barry Thurlo. Assault. Armed criminal action.

Sarah Kate Tillman. Exceeded posted speed limit

Hortencia Gonzalez Valdez. Exceeded posted speed limit

Oscar R. Villanueva. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Nguyen Dong Vu. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lyndol C. Wolfe. Stealing.

Jasmine Alondra Velazquez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Jonathan L. Gibbs. Possession of controlled substance.

Scott O. Heckmaster. Domestic assault.

Jeremiah Gerald Moody. Assault. Harassment. Domestic assault.

Justin Lee Mulkey. Stalking. Tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.

Alexandria Ruth Peck. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Possession of controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Jerrod Stump. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center, except with a prescription.

Christopher J. Walker. Assault.

Shawn T. Wright. Unlawful use of weapon. Harassment.

The following cases were heard:

Christina Lynn Marshall. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

James Roberson Crews III. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shawn Rodrock. Stealing.

Lyndol C. Wolfe. Stealing.

Hortencia Gonzalez Valdez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat.