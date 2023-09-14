This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 3

Weldon Dean Coonce II, 38, Anderson. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended.

Kilwe Jay, 33, Anderson. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. DWI -- prior.

Christopher Joe Walker, 26, Pineville. Assault.

Sept. 4

William Fredrick Houston Jr., 49, Anderson. Operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Edduar Leycer Oxlaj, 34, Noel. Endangering welfare of child in ritual/ceremony. Property damage.

Sept. 5

Johnathan Gibbs, 62, Noel. Possession of controlled substance.

Eternity Hollingsworth, 21, Bella Vista, Ark. Possession of controlled substance. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Dwayne Jerry, 25, Noel. Property damage.

Ailton J. Martinez, 25, Noel. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) Forgery. Operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Lester Leroy Smith, 56, Noel. Probation violation.

Sept. 6

Josh Gough, 34, Pineville. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended.

Zachary Taylor Reed, 31, Neosho. Domestic assault.

Sept. 7

Shawn Edward Burdiss, 40, Cassville. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Joshua Cowan, 28, Maquoketa, Iowa. Operated as an inter-state motor fuel user without being licensed as such. Failed to register non-resident commercial motor vehicle (reciprocal agreement.) Failed to keep proper/made false motor carrier driver's record exceeded maximum driving time.

Sept. 8

Christopher Samson, 23, Noel. Operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Sept. 9

Manne Jason, 26. Fugitive from out of state.