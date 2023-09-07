Mustangs win three straight soccer matches

The McDonald County boys soccer team won its third straight match Tuesday with a 1-0 win at College Heights.

McDonald County also won its final two games in the Cassville Tournament on Thursday and Saturday. The Mustangs improved to 3-1 overall.

"We are happy with the three wins," said MCHS coach Nathan Haikey. "Two of them have been a real show of focus and determination by this team. The guys are finding ways to win the games and it is a good start to the season. Thirteen goals in four matches with six different goal-scorers is the exact offensive production we will need to be successful this season. What has been even more impressive is that we had to restructure our back line due to last year's graduation. Our goalkeeping has been solid and we are averaging one goal allowed per game. We have a lot of soccer left to play and we are going to continue to take it one game at a time."

Gabriele Barbarossa scored the only goal in the win against College Heights on a penalty kick late in the first half.

Griffin Schutten made multiple saves in the second half to help the Mustangs preserve the clean sheet.

Cassville Tournament

The Mustangs won their final two games of the Cassville Tournament, defeating Cassville 3-2 on Thursday, Aug. 31, and then erupting for an 8-0 win over Aurora on Saturday, Sept. 2.

In the win against Cassville, Gabriele Barbarossa, Oscar Mora and Miguel Mora each scored goals, with Gio Gonzalez and Rhett Keaton adding assists.

Gonzalez and Barbarossa each scored two goals in the Mustangs' win over Aurora on Saturday, while Tony Hernandez, Marco Sanchez and Miguel Mora also had goals. Aurora added an "own goal" as well.

Miguel Mora, Barbarossa and Gonzalez were each selected to the All-Tournament team.

Miguel Mora, a sophomore, had goals in all three games of the tournament, including the 4-1 loss to New Covenant on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Barbarossa, a junior, scored three goals total for the tournament, while Gonzalez had a goal and assist, and he had the shot that ultimately resulted in the Aurora own goal.

Up next

The Mustangs host Carl Junction in a district match on Thursday.