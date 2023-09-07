Manage Subscription
MCHS volleyball swept by Diamond, Carl Junction

by Staff Reports | September 7, 2023 at 8:36 a.m.

The McDonald County volleyball team dropped to 0-4 on the season with a pair of losses this past week.

The Lady Mustangs were defeated 3-0 at home by Diamond on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Diamond (4-0) took the first set 25-15 and then won a close second set 26-24 before finishing the sweep 25-17.

McDonald County was defeated 3-0 at Carl Junction on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Carl Junction (6-1) won the first set 25-2 and followed up with 25-9, 25-10 wins in the second and third set respectively.

The Lady Mustangs are back in action on Thursday, Sept. 7, at home against Joplin.

