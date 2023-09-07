MCHS girls golfers play Eagle Creek, Elk River

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs traveled to Eagle Creek Golf Course near Joplin on Thursday for a tournament hosted by the Seneca Indians.

The format would be a change from the normal individual stroke play, as each team entered in the tournament would send four golfers to the same tee and scramble each hole for a collective score.

The Joplin Lady Eagles would eventually pull away from the field, shooting a combined 4-under par for the win. The Lady Mustangs would earn the runner-up finish, carding a 4-over par. The Mustangs played short-handed most of the afternoon as newcomer Madisyn Merkle battled fatigue and only took a few shots the entire day.

"We were forced to put Madisyn on a swing count early on," coach Brent Jordan said. "The heat got to her before they finished the second hole. Interestingly enough, the few times we needed her, when the other three had found trouble with their shots, Madi bailed us out."

It was a day that witnessed each girl offering their unique talent to the round. Senior Kelsie Lilly usually positioned the team well off the tee. Sophomore Raygan Allgood would follow that up with some exceptional iron play, and junior Scout Watson would drain the putt.

"It truly was a total team effort," Jordan said. "It was uncanny, the number of times each girl put their own stamp on the round. Kelsie and Raygan would trade shots to the green, and Scout sunk putts, often from 20-30 feet to save par."

Lilly expressed her satisfaction with the format, "I have never played a scramble before, but I loved it! Hope we get to do that again!"

Watson felt the same, "I had so much more confidence knowing if I hit a bad shot, my teammates were there to pick me up. I hit so many putts, it felt like I was putting it into a bucket!"

Lady Mustangs gather at historic Elk River Golf Club

Tuesday marked a new chapter for an old story in The County.

The Elk River Golf Club, an iconic 9-hole golf course tucked away on the southwest edge of Noel, played host for the McDonald County Lady Mustangs golf team on a warm and windy August afternoon.

Invited to the tournament were a couple of teams featuring talented young golfers, East Newton and Purdy. No team totals were kept, so the Lady Mustangs were just playing individual scores, with the top three finishers receiving medals. Purdy's sophomore Rosa Schad would eventually take top honors, shooting a 46. The Mustangs' Kelsie Lilly carded a 51, earning her a second-place finish. East Newton's Ericka McMillian took third with a nine-hole total of 54.

The course, though it has seen its better days, is in as good a shape as it has been in years. Nate Obenshein, Frankie Meador, and other board members have made a concerted effort to improve the course. Memberships at the course have nearly doubled within the last year, though they are 100s away from their totals during the course's heyday years.

"We really appreciated Coach Jordan bringing his girls to the board meeting, giving their pitch to practice and compete here. We've been wanting the same thing," Obenshein said.

It is the first time in school history that the girls golf team has hosted a tournament at the Noel golf course.

"Having the girls garner unique experiences ... that's what living is about! Golf can provide that. Today, we had over a dozen spectators: parents, students, the HS resource officer (Buck), and a host of ERGC Board members driving around supporting our kids. That's a win!" Jordan said.

The Mustangs will travel to Marshfield on Thursday for an 18-hole event before playing at Neosho on Tuesday.