MCHS boys win Hot Dawg Invitational

The McDonald County boys cross country team took first place Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Hot Dawg Cross Country Invitational hosted by Aurora High School.

The Mustangs finished with 45 points, followed by Aurora 51, Cassville 67, Mountain Grove 93, Spokane 101 and Marionville 132.

Devon Hickman led the Mustangs with a second-place finish of 19 minutes, 19.89 seconds.

Lane Pratt was fifth at 20:01.09, while Caleb Garvin was seventh at 20:08.50.

Carter McGarrity finished 16th at 20:48.29, while Nathaniel Staib was 17th at 20:55.69, Kyler Goewert 21st at 21:24.48 and Mason Burton 26th at 21:57.81 to round out the Mustangs' top seven scores.

Anthony Wilkinson finished 31st at 22:16.98, while Devin Stone was 38th at 23:59.69.

Varsity girls

The Lady Mustangs took second out of three teams in the high school girls race.

Cassville won the meet with 27 points, while McDonald County had 40 and Lighthouse Christian third at 60.

Kate Cheney finished eighth at 24:39.30, while Clara Horton was right behind in ninth at 24:45.91.

Madison Burton finished 16th at 25:55.66, while Linden Wolff was 19th at 26:53.50, Jaslyn Benhumea 23rd at 28:25.24 and Lacey Nix 25th at 29:00.21.

Junior high

Morgan Burton of Anderson Middle School finished first overall in the junior high race with a time of 16:15.63.

Raygen Van Slyke took 11th at 18:17.30 and Crystal Rascon was 13th at 18:25.01.

Ayleen Bautista placed 22nd at 23:07.44, while Kaitylnn Creason was 25th at 24:10.22, Sherlyn Mendoza 26th at 24:12.33, Kloe Fipps 27th at 24:13.94 and Brooke Obed 29th at 25:25.61.

St. Peters Catholic of Joplin was first at 38 points, followed by Cassville 40 and Anderson Middle at 42.

In the junior high boys race, Dillion Hatfield of Anderson Middle took seventh at 14:34.51, while Jesse Weimer was 22nd at 16:33.83 and Jacob Alford 23rd at 16:34.36.

Colton Johnson placed 42nd at 22:28.87, with Trevor Thacker 43rd at 22:31.99, Alan Sanchez 45th at 29:14.84 and Jace Williams 46th at 30:24.04.

St. Peters won the race with 35 points, while Lighthouse Christian had 54, Cassville 57 and Anderson 84.

Up next

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs are scheduled to run at Seneca on Thursday, Sept. 7.