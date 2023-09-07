McDonald County softball defeats Reeds Spring

The McDonald County girls softball team improved to 3-4 on the season Tuesday with a 15-0 victory in three innings over Reeds Spring at Lady Mustang Field in Anderson.

After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Mustangs scored three runs in the second inning and then erupted for 12 runs in the third for the run-rule victory.

Five Lady Mustangs finished with two hits apiece in Carlee Cooper (1 run, 2 RBI), Dakota O'Brien (2 runs), Natalie Gillming (2 runs, 1 RBI), Jaylee Brock (3 runs 1 RBI) and Kearston Hopkins (1 run, 3 RBI).

Vivianne Latham had a hit and three RBIs, while Kylie Brooks had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Jacie Frencken, Katelynn Townsend, Addison Blake and Brooklyn Spencer each scored a run, while Anissa Ramirez drove in a run.

O'Brien picked up the win in the circle with three scoreless innings, two strikeouts, two hits and four walks.

Willard 8, McDonald County 7

McDonald County staged a dramatic comeback but ultimately lost at Willard on Friday, Sept. 1.

The Lady Mustangs trailed 6-0 going into the top of the seventh inning and they scored seven runs to take a 7-6 lead.

Willard scored two in the bottom of the seventh for the 8-7 victory.

Willard took a 1-0 lead in the first and added two in the third and three in the sixth.

Jacie Frencken hit a home run for McDonald County and had two RBIs. Dakota O'Brien had two hits and a run, while Jaylee Brock had two hits, a run and RBI.

Katelynn Townsend had a run and RBI, while Anissa Ramirez had a hit, run and RBI.

Vivianne Latham had a hit and drove in a run, while Natalie Gilmming had a hit and scored a run. Addison Blake also scored a run.

O'Brien took the loss in the circle.

Marshfield 10, McDonald County 2

Marshfield had 15 hits and scored 8 of its runs in the first two innings in the victory on Aug. 31 at Marshfield.

Chloe Bateman went 3 for 4 with 5 RBis and a home run for Marshfield, which scored two in the first and six in the second.

Jacie Frencken hit a home run for the Lady Mustangs and had two RBIs. Katelynn Townsend had two hits and a run, while Carlee Cooper, Dakota O'Brien and Jaylee Brock had hits.

Brock took the loss in the circle.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs are back in action at Aurora on Thursday before competing in the Lake of the Ozarks Tournament and Ballparks National on Friday and Saturday in Macks Creek.