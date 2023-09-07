McDonald County Press obituaries for Sept. 7, 2023

Col. Ernest Leroy Ittner, Jr., US Marine Corps Reserve (Ret.)

Dec. 27, 1929

Aug. 29, 2023

Col. Ernest L. Ittner Jr., U.S. Marine Corps Reserve (Ret.), departed this life Aug. 29, 2023, and joined the "Old Corps" who greeted him with a hearty "Semper Fi Marine, Welcome Aboard!"

He was born Dec. 27, 1929, in Wichita, Kan., to Ernest and Opal (Crowder) Ittner, who preceded him in death. He was a Boy Scout and active in the 4-H Clubs of America. Graduating from Wichita High School East in 1947, he attended the University of Missouri on an NROTC scholarship and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Upon graduating with a degree from the College of Agriculture, he was commissioned on June 6, 1951, as a second lieutenant. Ittner was ordered to Korea for combat duty and was assigned to the 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division. On Oct. 6, 1952, just three months after his arrival, he was wounded by shrapnel and evacuated to the United States, receiving the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V" and the Purple Heart. Following his recuperation at the Naval Hospital, Great Lakes, Ill., then 1st Lt. Ittner continued his active duty of service to "Corps and Country."

Marrying Joan Claudette Mundo on Nov. 28, 1953, in Little Rock, they began their life as a Marine Corps family at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. Little did Claudette realize that in the next 24 years she would be setting up a home in 18 houses, proving the adage "If you think being a Marine is tough, try being a Marine's wife!"

The next duty station was Camp Lejeune for schooling and then on to Twentynine Palms, Calif., where their daughter, Pamela, was born. Resigning his regular commission and accepting a reserve commission, Ittner returned to civilian life in Wichita. After 18 months of managing a family restaurant, he found that he preferred military life and returned to active duty. Tours of duty followed at Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point, N.C. The next duty station was Okinawa with the 3rd Force Service Regiment. While he was away, his second daughter, Renee, was born in Florida.

Following studies at the Marine Corps Command and Staff College, Quantico, Va., the family traveled together to Korea for a two-year tour, where Maj. Ittner was the military assistant programming officer and supply advisor to the Korean Marine Corps. For his work there, he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. This duty was followed by a tour at Camp Pendleton, Calif., which was in turn followed by duty with the Force Logistic Command, Republic of Vietnam. For his service in Vietnam, Lt. Col. Ittner was awarded the Legion of Merit with Combat "V."

After a tour at the Marine Corps Supply Center, Albany, Ga., where he was the chief of staff and promoted to the rank of colonel, Ittner was a student at the Industrial College of Armed Forces (ICAF), Fort McNair, Washington, D.C. ICAF is a U.S. military educational institution tasked with preparing selected military officers and civilians for senior national security leadership positions dealing with the resource component of national power, and is now part of the National Defense University. It was at this time he earned a Master of Science in Administration degree from George Washington University.

His last tour of duty was as chief of staff at Marine Corps Logistics Base, Barstow, Calif. Upon his retirement on Aug. 1, 1977, he was awarded his second Legion of Merit.

Retiring to McDonald County, Mo., he became the fourth generation, through his maternal line, to reside there. He operated the Indian Creek Cove Cafe in Lanagan for six years before final retirement when he was then able to enjoy "the farm he always wanted." He was a member of the McDonald County Library Board of Trustees for about seven years, four of them as president of the board.

He is survived by his wife, Claudette of the home; daughter, Pamela of Citrus Springs, Fla.; daughter, Renee and her husband Kenneth McManus and granddaughters Caroline McManus and Callie Grace McManus of Columbia, S.C.; brother, Ivan and wife Linda of Seattle; brother, Dwight and wife Barbara of Noel, Mo.; brother-in-law, David Sullivan of Wichita; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Preceding him in death was his beloved sister, Carol of Wichita.

Col. Ittner specifically requested that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the Shelt Noel Cemetery Fund in care of Ozark Funeral Home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

"Semper Fidelis"

PAID OBITUARY