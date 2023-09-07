Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Dalton T. Epperson v. Jacey Epperson.

Jody R. Francisco v. Brandon G. Francisco.

Paul L. Sipeer v. Marianne Sipeer.

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments, LP v. Rick W. Cleaver. Unlawful detainer.

Bank of America, N.A. v. Frank Fogg. Suit on account.

Blaine K. Hill v. Joel Walters. TDN of DOR Decision.

Crown Asset Management, LLC. v. Istarlin Adan. Suit on account.

Dale Rambo v. Felicia Chastain. Small claims over $100.

Discover Bank v. Tina M. Bloch. Suit on account.

Division Employment Security v. Zachary P. Bowshier. Transcript judgment.

Division Employment Security v. Dakota R. Gunter. Transcript judgment.

Capital One, N.A. v. Kernel S. Rehobson. Suit on account.

Fayetteville Arkansas Hospital v. Robert D. Williams. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Donovan L. Jensen. Suit on account.

Jennifer Kirby v. Sherry Kirby. Unlawful detainer.

KTRE Holdings, LP v. Joseph Diggins. Quiet title.

KTRE Holdings, LP v. Gaileen A. Harmon. Quiet title.

KTRE Holdings, LP v. John P. Larimore. Quiet title.

KTRE Holdings, LP v. Oral E. Long. Quiet title.

KTRE Holdings, LP v. Tressie Shaver. Quiet title.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Chris Crosby. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Wendy J. Jordan. Breach of contract.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Jacob S. Benningfield. Promissory note.

Pennymac Loan Service v. D Murray. Foreclosure.

Jose J. Solano v. Jose Rivera. Unlawful detainer.

Todd Palmer v. Sean J. Orsini. Declaratory judgment.

Steve Webb v. Johnny Linderman. Quiet title.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

America's Car-Mart Inc. v. Joseph George. Breach of contract.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Sean A Slinkard. Suit on account.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Brandy Smith. Suit on account.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Caprice Tacker. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Charliss R. Baker. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Joshua P. Delmarco. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Nicholas Granozio. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Michael R. Hamilton. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Mark A. Smith. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Alexa Michelle Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit

State of Missouri:

Vishal Goud Alilla. Exceeded posted speed limit

Bryant Eugene Beehler II. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Frances Raylene Burch. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left.

Nellyne Darra. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Trevor Jordan Devins. Exceeded posted speed limit

Harrison Henthorn. Exceeded posted speed limit

Zane Harrison Henthorn.Exceeded posted speed limit

Spencer A. Hunt. Trespass.

Katherine L. Hutchinson. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered.) Failed to register out-of-state registered vehicle/trailer in Missouri when Missouri resident.

Mason Ellis Jacobson. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Fernando Mangarrez. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

Anthony David Mann. Exceeded posted speed limit

Ricky Molina. Exceeded posted speed limit

Young Jun Park. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes, resulting in an accident.

Tamra L. Pearson. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. DWI -- alcohol.

Jason Phillips. Exceeded posted speed limit

Nathan O'Neil Stavaas. Exceeded posted speed limit

Frank Nichalas Suire. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes, resulting in an accident. Operate motor vehicle owned by another, knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Robin Vanneih Thang. Failed to drive on right of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident.

Kelly D. Wortman. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Felonies:

Pamela Clayton. DWI -- alcohol. Aggravated.

Dakota Paul House. Stealing -- $25,000 or more.

Brandon Dale Jackson. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Preston P. Keen. Property damage. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Ricky Molina. DWI -- alcohol.

Jeremiah Gerald Moody. Assault. Harassment.

Justin Lee Mulkey. Stalking. Trampering with a felony prosecution.

Rory J. Shay. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Jerrod Stump. Stealing -- $750 or more. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail. correction center except with prescription.

Jerry Wolthuis. Leaving scene of accident -- property damage exceeding $1,000. Operated vehicle on highway without valid license.

Kelly Dean Ross Wortman. DWI -- Alcohol. Aggravated.

Shawn T. Wright. Unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 9 -- shoot at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle, building. Harassment.

Brandi Pearl York. Burglary. Stealing.

The following cases were heard:

William Lloyd Foster Jr. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

James Arthur Hamill. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Austin G. Vandorn. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attach muffler.

State of Missouri:

Rey Belland. Fish without a permit -- Missouri resident.

Nathanial Newell Bowen. Stealing.

Hram Ceu. Peace distrubance. DWI -- alcohol.

Erin Michelle Edmisten. Resisting/interfering with arrest,detention or stop.

Cody Garner. Failed without a permit -- Missouri resident.

Aiden Groh. Assault.

James Arthur Hamill. Driving while revoked/suspended offense.

Alex D. Hammond. Trespass.

Justin Lee Mulkey. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Jeremiah W. Smith. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Felonies:

Justin Lee Mulkey. Stalking. Tampering with a witness in a felony.

Jeremiah W. Smith. Domestic assault.

Jerrod T. Stump. Stealing. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing-creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Tampering with motor vehicle. Leaving scene of accident -- physical injury. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription.