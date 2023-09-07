City raises questions regarding CARDS renewal contract

GOODMAN -- The city was presented a renewal contract with CARDS recycling and waste management company on Tuesday, Aug. 1. By Tuesday, Sept. 5, members had reviewed the contract and openly discussed any concerns or questions they may have had on the new and revised contract with the trash company.

Mayor John Bunch opened the discussion by asking, "Has anybody dug into (the contract) a little bit? Had he found anything that jumped out to him? Are we confident that's probably going to be the best deal we got?"

Alderman Clay Sexson agreed and said he noticed a few changes in the contract.

This prompted Alderman Rex Jordan to bring members' attention to review article 2.4.

He gave an example, saying if he decided he wanted to hire another waste management company's containers for a job or remodel project, CARDS would have the "exclusive" right to cancel it.

Alderman Clyde Davidson asks, "Is your entity based in the city of Goodman?"

If so, he adds this "exclusive right" would affect residents and businesses only within the city.

Alderman Clay Sexson commented that construction material from a remodel project "is not considered acceptable trash."

Resident J.R. Fischer said that during a remodel project he was conducting, he contacted CARDS, which "brought out (a roller dumpster) for him. He added that the cost was $600 and very reasonable.

Jordan also brought their attention to article 4.3 in the contract. He quoted the contract saying, "Waste collection vehicle will be released for any damage to the streets or roadway."

"So, just reading that, if the driver (of the dump truck) misjudges and does some damage? Is it not reading that they can't be held liable?" Jordan asked.

Sexson said the contract referred to "normal operation" such as "wearing down the road over time." But the company would be liable for negligence, such as damages to the dumpster.

Jordan referred to an article that stipulates CARDS will limit the trash weight to 70 pounds but was adamant that in a previous conversation with a CARDS representative, he was told the limit would be 150 pounds.

The city was concerned about other possibilities, such as, if CARDS was bought out by another company, how would this affect the community? Will Goodman get the same service if other cities enroll with CARDS?

The deadline for the contract renewal will be May 2024. Between that time, the city said it would contact Jason Fitzgerald, director of government affairs, to inquire about its concerns and questions before it renews its contract.

Bunch says he has spoken to other cities and contractors with regard to CARDS and other trash management companies and said, "CARDS blows (its competitors) out of the water." He also adds he "kinda hates to switch horses midstream."

Present at the meeting were Bunch, Jordan, Davidson, Sexson, and Alderman Calvin Wilson.

Other Business

Resident Amanda Sowder informed the city that the American Cancer Society "Relay for Life" will be returning on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Pineville Square in Pineville.

As of now, the organization is looking for sponsors and other supporters to raise funds for the event. She said, "If you would like to make a donation, call me at 417-592-2664."

The annual fall citywide cleanup will be held Sept. 15 to 17.

Since the last council meeting, the police department has responded to 113 calls to service and conducted 287 community/business checks. The department made 284 constructive engagements and 113 traffic stops. It wrote 51 citations for traffic, 37 violations of city ordinances, and 11 for violations of ordinances. Four arrest/search warrants were issued, and the department made 11 arrests.

The city paid the bills in the amount of $10,048.01.