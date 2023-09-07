Manage Subscription
Booking Report

by Staff Reports | September 7, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug.27

Tonya Renee Dickson, 44, Pineville. Domestic assault.

Toni Fischer, 68. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Driving while suspended/revoked/denied.

Spencer Allen Hunt, 25, Okla. Fugitive from out of state.

Jason Polk McAdams, 52, Anderson. Domestic assault.

Aug. 28

Coy James Akin, 26, Goodman. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Caleb Tac Boyer, 37, Anderson. Possess drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Daray Brooks, 31, Pineville. Fugitive from out of state.

Heather Ann Heizman. Defective equipment. Possess drug paraphernalia.

Meghan Elizabeth Jones, 37, Jay, Okla. Receiving stolen property.

Aug. 29

Anthony Bryant Jones, 32, Kansas City, Mo. Possess marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Aug. 30

Nellyne B. Darra, 57, Noel. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Abuse or neglect of a child under sec. 568.060.5 Gave false information to officer.

Shawn D. Rodrock, 47, Seneca. Stealing.

Aug. 31

Nick A. Hobbie, 21, Pineville. Property damage. Passing bad check. Unlawful use of a weapon. Tamer or attempted tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.

Sept.1

Israel Davila, 36, Anderson. Defective equipment.

Scott Olau Heckmaster, 32, Goodman. Domestic assault.

Sarah L. Holland, 27, Noel. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Obstruction government operations.

Jeffrey Pedersen, 41, Stark City. Stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Lyndol Charles Wolfe, 37, Noel. Probation violation.

Shawn Wright, 40, Southwest City. Harassment. Unlawful use of a weapon.

Sept. 2

Taylir A. Alston, 33. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brandon Garrett. Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

