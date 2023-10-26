Thank you to Southwest City police

Editor,

I think the police should be honored for doing their job. If you follow the rules of driving, you won't be afraid to drive in Southwest City. Sure, it's a fast and easy way to make money, but it is also saving lives. No accidents.

When you come to a stop sign or stop light, that is called a moving violation. It warrants a ticket. Not putting on your blinker when you turn is a hazard to the car behind you, to just suddenly turn. And, as for not dimming your high beams when driving, if you could see how bright your lights are, you would be yelling, "Turn down your bright lights; I can't see."

Now, if we can just get the police to give tickets and fines to litterbugs and to those who pass on double yellow lines.

Keep up the good work! You are doing a good job.

Barbara Fine

Southwest City