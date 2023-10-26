OPINION: Treat all people with respect to train against bullying

October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

What can parents and grandparents do to help their children and grandchildren learn about bullying and how to react to it?

There are often social media posts with parents complaining about bullying at the schools. Those complaining are usually the parents of victims.

According to Webster's dictionary, to bully (as a verb) is to treat (someone) in a cruel, insulting, threatening or aggressive fashion. It's intimidation.

Although one hears a lot about bullying in schools these days, it is not limited to the classroom or playground. But, the children who get away with it there will most likely continue to progress in these attitudes and behaviors throughout their lives unless they learn to think and behave differently.

Teaching children (often by example) to value and respect all people regardless of their age, gender, ability or appearance is essential. If we recognize the value of each individual person, we will be less likely to bully or treat others without respect.

Recently, a seventh-grade girl (from Pea Ridge) was expelled from school for 365 days for assaulting a fellow student. Other students watched and videotaped the incident.

Just this year (and this year's school term is still relatively new), there have been numerous reports of bullying situations from the youngest to the oldest students.

Sadly, there are students bullying teachers. When a young child throws a temper fit and throws furniture in a classroom and cannot be disciplined, he or she is bullying the adults.

Many children do not report the situations they face because they are afraid of being labeled a troublemaker or a tattle-tale. So, the bully is emboldened to continue.

A 2-year-old may say "I don't want to" to an adult under whose tutelage he or she has been placed. And, if the child was asked whether he or she wanted to do something, that may be OK. But, if the child has been told to do something, he or she needs to learn that there is a time to do what must be done, regardless of what they want.

If I only took care of my children when I felt like it, there would have been times when they were neglected.

When I had a triple fracture/dislocation of my ankle and had surgery and was in a cast for many weeks, my children ranged from 18 months to 11 years of age. Honestly, I hurt. I didn't feel like getting up or cooking or parenting many times. But I did. Why? Because I'd been given a great responsibility and privilege of parenting and knew my responsibility to care for them was greater than my selfish desires.

I am NOT blaming all childish misbehavior on the parents! My children have erred, some more than others.

What I'm saying is that adults have a grave responsibility to address childish folly and to offer negative consequences for negative behavior.

Talk to police who deal with juvenile delinquents and you'll learn that there are negative consequences for young people who break the law. Wouldn't you prefer to teach your 2- or 5- or 10-year-old about negative consequences rather than have to have the police and courts do so?

In today's culture, being intolerant is often deemed the greatest sin or error one can commit.

Civil suits abound because someone claims their child was treated unfairly. Because of modern policies prompted by fear of being labeled intolerant, teachers face strict prohibitions about discipline or punishment of misbehaving children.

In the history of the United States, great good has been provided by public education. But, the school district and its administrators are not the ultimate authority of the children. The school does often provide food and shelter and a safe place for children who are neglected or abused and, with the mandatory reporting laws, many of those children are provided with safe resources.

But, ultimately, the responsibility of raising, training, teaching children is the responsibility of the family.

Parents must discipline (which is not a synonym for punish) themselves and show self-restraint to properly teach their children appropriate boundaries and how to make decisions that often involve self-restraint.

Until a child is old enough to use self-restraint, he or she must be helped.

Parents, by law, must put children in car seats. Often, children do not like to be restrained, but we do it for their welfare. So, too, we must teach them that there are times to sit still, to listen, to be quiet, to sleep, to eat.

Children do need to learn to make decisions, but it is a progression. Parents need to set parameters. With a small child, a 2-year-old, give them two different outfits from which to choose for the day's activities. Do not ask them what they want to wear without setting boundaries. Teach them that different activities, different weather may require different outfits.

Parents must realize that it is their responsibility to cross their children's will when their children do wrong.

Preventing bullying must begin in the home.

-- Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected].