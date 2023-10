Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the McDonald County Press. Phone 479-855-3724, or email [email protected].

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 4 State Playoffs

Marshfield at McDonald County^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Class 4 District 2 Meet at Nixa

Varsity boys race^10 a.m.

Varsity girls race^11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 3 District 6 Tournament

McDonald County at Branson^3 p.m.