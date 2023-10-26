Nominations needed for McDonald County Extension Council

PINEVILLE -- The University of Missouri McDonald County Extension Council is accepting nominations for positions on the 2024 Extension Council.

The University of Missouri is a land-grant university, meaning it is a part of a federally mandated mission to carry the benefits of university research beyond campus. Through locally-based offices, web-based services, and publications, extension faculty carry the benefits of the University's research to the entire state.

Council members represent the broad educational needs and backgrounds of the people of McDonald County. Nominees must be at least 18 and must reside in McDonald County. Council members are elected to two-year terms and begin officially on March 1, 2024.

The Extension Council, consisting of elected and appointed county residents, serves as the link between the University of Missouri and the people of Missouri. They assist in planning educational programs, making recommendations to the local faculty and the University, overseeing the finances of the local office, and employing office support staff.

The actual election will be held Jan. 15-19, 2024. Anyone of voting age who resides in McDonald County is eligible to vote for Council members. Online voting is available, or McDonald County residents may cast ballots in person at the Extension office or may request a ballot by mail.

Nominations must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. All nominees will be contacted to secure their permission to be placed on the ballot. More information is available for prospective nominees at the McDonald County Extension Office, 417-223-4775 or [email protected].