Noel marshal receives ‘Peace Officer of the Year’ award

NOEL -- Noel marshal Randy Wilson of the Marshal's Office at 306 Main Street was honored as this year's "Peace Officer of the Year."

According to Wilson, the award was presented by the Missouri chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

"They put me in for the 'Peace Officer of the Year' award and, believe it or not, it was unanimous."

This award wasn't nominating officers only in Noel but other surrounding cities as well, including Kansas City.

When asked, how does someone become a recipient of such an award? Wilson said, "I guess the thing they look for is how you talk to the community, what you do and how you help them out."

He acknowledges this nomination also was possible because of the support of his deputies.

"My guys are behind me. If I need something or need help, they're very willing to help out ... I don't even need to ask."

His team includes Levi Tucker, Rhonda Wise, Travis Sheppard, Ivan Russell, Christina Poitras, William Foster and Richard Carr.

Wilson was thankful to win this award and viewed it as a great "accomplishment" for him and his team because it shows they have the support of the community.