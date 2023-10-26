Mustangs strike fast against East Newton





McDonald County set the tone on its senior night from the very start Friday night.

The Mustangs forced an East Newton fumble on the opening kickoff and Ryder Martin recovered it, which led to the Mustangs' first touchdown.

McDonald County then rolled up nearly 400 yards of offense in a 38-13 victory over the Patriots at Mustang Stadium.

"It was a really big play in the game, being able to start out like that," said McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover. "Big play by our kickoff unit. Great start to the game."

Sam Barton scored from 1 yard out and Richard Gasca kicked the extra point, and McDonald County led 7-0 after the first quarter.

The Mustangs would go on to score the first 17 points of the game.

Samuel Murphy had a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to put the Mustangs up 14-0. Gasca would add a 29-yard field goal to make it 17-0.

East Newton came back with a 26-yard pass to Braxton Wolfe from Will Eichelberger to bring the Patriots within 17-7, but the Mustangs answered with a touchdown drive, going up 24-7 on Destyn Dowd's 5-yard run.

East Newton pulled within 24-13 at halftime on a 23-yard pass from Eichelberger to Eden Enlow.

The Mustangs added a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game away.

Dowd ran for a 14-yard touchdown, and Malosi Sosef had a 5-yard run.

"We were able to establish the run," Hoover said. "We were able to be physical offensively and defensively.

McDonald County's defense held East Newton's offense to just 260 yards total, including 63 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Eichelberger completed 11 of 19 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Wolfe had six receptions for 114 yards.

River Enlow rushed 13 times for 53 yards and caught two passes for 46 yards.

Eden Enlow had two catches for 37 yards.

McDonald County finished with 395 yards of total offense. The Mustangs rushed 41 times for 272 yards and passes for 123 yards.

Barton rushed 14 times for 86 yards and a score. Sosef had eight carries for 16 yards and a score, while Murphy had three carries for nine yards and a score.

Dowd completed 12 of 18 passes for 123 yards and rushed 16 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Dowd completed passes to seven different receivers.

Josh Pacheco hauled in two passes for 48 yards, Breck Rubeck two catches for 23 yards, Sosef three catches for 17 yards, Slyte Osborne two catches for 10 yards, Brodie Roessler one catch for 13 yards, Huston Porter one catch for 12 yards and Barton one catch for zero yards.

"The offensive line did a good job," Hoover said. "Destyn did a good job of reaching the defense and he executed really well."

The Mustangs (5-4) will now head into the Class 4 state playoffs and face a familiar foe in the Marshfield Bluejays at 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium.

McDonald County defeated Marshfield 34-14 in Marshfield on Sept. 1, led by a strong rushing game from Sam Barton, who had 244 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Despite the lopsided victory on Sept. 1, Hoover said both teams have changed tremendously since their first meeting.

"Both teams have different personnel, a different scheme, and things each team has figured out throughout the course of each season," he said.

Hoover added that the Mustangs could learn a lot from the way things can change in a season and pointed back to last year's two meetings with Marshfield.

The Mustangs clobbered Marshfield 35-13 in the regular season in 2022 and then met them in the first round of the playoffs at Marshfield. In the second game, McDonald County won 7-6 thanks to a long pass from Dowd to Pacheco on a third-and-20 situation.

"All we have to do is look a year ago and know we're going to get their best shot," Hoover said.

Hoover said the Mustangs have to be wary of Marcus Gritts, who had a 79-yard kickoff return in the first meeting of this year.

"Every time you watch one of their games, he's returning a punt or a kick or close to it," Hoover said of Gritts. "He's a guy we're going to have to do our job on special teams."

Running back Dayvion Harris can also make plays, Hoover said.

"The running back can score from anywhere," he said. "They've got a couple of really explosive kids we've really got to take care of. And the quarterback (Tyce Jones), we've got to contain him as a runner."

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Tight end Samuel Murphy (#49) breaks through East Newton Patriots' defense and scores a touchdown for the Mustangs.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Richard Gasca (#89) kicks a successful extra point to give the Mustangs a 24-7 lead.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Sam Barton runs the ball for McDonald County against East Newton.





