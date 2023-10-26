Mustangs hammer Aurora on senior night

The McDonald County boys soccer team celebrated senior night Tuesday with a 7-1 win over Aurora in its final game of the regular season at Mustang Stadium.

The Mustangs improved to 8-12-1 with the victory.

Gabriele Barbarossa and Tomas Delacruz each scored two goals, while Reyes Mendoza, Richard Gasca and Miguel Mora each scored one.

McDonald County gave up an early Aurora goal to fall behind 1-0, but Barbarossa answered with two goals, including a 25-yard free kick on a set piece to take a 2-1 lead.

After halftime adjustments, the Mustangs would break the contest open with a fast-paced attack paired with exceptional positioning and teamwork, according to coach Nathan Haikey.

Delacruz scored his goals early in the second half.

Gasca scored his first goal of the season, and Mendoza and Mora added goals. Freshman Reyes Mendoza and sophomore Miguel Mora would each add another goal to their season tally.

"The first half was a little slow getting going," Haikey said. "We had the wind at our back, and that really wasn't helping our style of up-tempo play. It took a few minutes longer than we would have liked to get control of the game but, once we did, the boys showed that they will be a tough team to handle when the district tournament starts."

McDonald County 4, Greenwood 3

The Mustangs rallied from two goals down to beat Greenwood 4-3 on Saturday.

Oscar Mora and Gabriele Barbarossa each scored two goals to lead the Mustangs, while Giovanni Gonzalez and Barbarossa each had assists.

Joplin 3, McDonald County 0

The Eagles defeated the Mustangs on Thursday, Oct. 19.

In junior varsity action, the Mustangs defeated Joplin 2-1 with both goals scored by Miguel Mora.

Up next

The Mustangs earned the No. 7 seed for the Class 3 District 6 tournament and will play at No. 2 Branson on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The winner advances to the semifinals against the Springfield Central-Hillcrest winner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The district championship is at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2.