McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Oct 15
Gayle Elizabeth Archer, 51, Jay, Okla., passing a bad check
Cheyenne Renea Landers, 20, Anderson, stealing/larceny/theft
Oct 16
Dwayne D. Jerry, 25, Noel, shoplifting
Juan Fransisco Melendez, 46, Southwest City, deliver controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid
Oct 17
Tyler Evans Burton, 38, Neosho, failed to register vehicle
Dikiri Ezra, 37, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Dustan Ryan Henderson, 37, Grove, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense, leaving scene of an accident -- physical injury
Ryan Payne, 37, Pineville, domestic assault -- third degree
Ahleeyah Ireounna Mahrie Smith, 18, Seligman, domestic assault -- third degree
Oct 18
Charles Levie Beasley, 37, Goodman, property damage -- first degree, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony
Landon Todd Onek, 59, Seneca, unlawful use of a weapon -- subsection 11 -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, trafficking drugs or attempt -- first degree
Nathan Asher Womack, 35, Southwest City, failed to register vehicle
Oct 19
Dakota James Hood, 23, Anderson, operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of the vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense, operated motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)
Benjamin Travis Jackson, 39, Anderson, shoplifting
Joe Glen Reece, 38, Jay, Okla., failed to register vehicle
Heather Marie Valdez, 40, Noel, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Oct 20
Floyd Wayne Smith, 22, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Oct 21
Travis C. Gooding, 35, Jay, Okla., unlawful possession of a firearm -- dangerous felon