McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct 15

Gayle Elizabeth Archer, 51, Jay, Okla., passing a bad check

Cheyenne Renea Landers, 20, Anderson, stealing/larceny/theft

Oct 16

Dwayne D. Jerry, 25, Noel, shoplifting

Juan Fransisco Melendez, 46, Southwest City, deliver controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid

Oct 17

Tyler Evans Burton, 38, Neosho, failed to register vehicle

Dikiri Ezra, 37, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Dustan Ryan Henderson, 37, Grove, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense, leaving scene of an accident -- physical injury

Ryan Payne, 37, Pineville, domestic assault -- third degree

Ahleeyah Ireounna Mahrie Smith, 18, Seligman, domestic assault -- third degree

Oct 18

Charles Levie Beasley, 37, Goodman, property damage -- first degree, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony

Landon Todd Onek, 59, Seneca, unlawful use of a weapon -- subsection 11 -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, trafficking drugs or attempt -- first degree

Nathan Asher Womack, 35, Southwest City, failed to register vehicle

Oct 19

Dakota James Hood, 23, Anderson, operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of the vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility -- first offense, operated motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)

Benjamin Travis Jackson, 39, Anderson, shoplifting

Joe Glen Reece, 38, Jay, Okla., failed to register vehicle

Heather Marie Valdez, 40, Noel, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Oct 20

Floyd Wayne Smith, 22, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Oct 21

Travis C. Gooding, 35, Jay, Okla., unlawful possession of a firearm -- dangerous felon