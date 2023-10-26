Jane Days set for Saturday

JANE -- Jane Days will be held this Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Jane Preservation Society sponsors the event with the following schedule:

6:30-9:30 a.m. -- Fire Department Breakfast

8 a.m. -- Car Show lineup

8 a.m. -- Fun Run

9 a.m. -- Jane Days Pageant, including pets

11 a.m.-1 p.m. -- BBQ Pulled-pork Dinner

1 p.m. -- Bingo 1:00

10 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Live Music

The event also features a pumpkin decorating contest; a pet show; Halloween costume contest for ages 0-100; live product demonstrations; raffle drawings; produce and craft vendors; and a silent auction.

Categories included in the pageant are: Baby Jane Boy, Baby Jane Girl, Tiny Tot Boy (2-4 years of age), Tiny Tot Girl (2-4 years of age), Miss Jane (5-9 years of age), Prairie Princess (10-18 years of age), and Mrs. Prairie.

For more information or an entry form, contact Gayla Baker at 417-592-7918, or Evan Baker at 479-640-0496.