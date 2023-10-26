Fire department receives new equipment through grants

STELLA -- The Stella Fire Department at 74 State Highway D in Rocky Comfort received various grants that funded new equipment to help support Stella's finest.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Fire Chief Kurt Williams spoke on these grants and how they have helped the department this year.

Williams said the department responded to 278 calls this year, including medical calls, brush fires, structure fires, and other emergencies.

The department received 14 new radios from the Newton Public Safety Grant. It also received a new supply attack hose through an ARPA grant and a new SCBA compressor from the Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program.

SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) are worn by firefighters, rescue workers, and emergency responders while in hostile environments. These apparatuses give firefighters clean, breathable air while combating fires and other dangers.

According to Williams, the fire department's territory covers an area of 132 square miles.

The department has 21 volunteer firefighters. These include Williams, Rocky Bronson, Nathan Sanders, Joseph George, Laon Horton, Brenna Jones, Danny Kimbrough, Andy Williams, J.C. Smith, Kristi Smith, Chad Horton, Joshua Reno, Rick Horton, Jacob Brashers, Cody Anderson, Bradly Fields, Matt Horton, Leonard Merriman, Noah Brashers, Dust Renfrow and Chance Bracht.

Many volunteers who serve Stella are from neighboring towns and counties, such as Bentonville, Neosho, and Newton County.

"Most of us work full-time jobs everywhere else," said volunteer firefighter Jones. "I worked at Newton County Ambulance. If we're in the area and we're able to go, we go."

Regardless of the dangers, Williams said there are always firefighter volunteers at the ready to serve the city of Stella.