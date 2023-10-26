Fire department doubles its fire fighters

TIFF CITY -- The Tiff City Fire Department, under the direction of fire chief Nate Walter, has doubled the number of its firefighter volunteers since April 2022. The department, located on Main Street in Tiff City, now has a total of 15 volunteers who have responded to 120 service calls since the beginning of the year.

"We usually run anywhere from 90 to 150," said Walter. "They're going up every year."

How did these changes come about? Walter said, "I took over as chief in April last year. And we've just had a lot of changes and growth since then."

The fire department's new expansions include new officers and board members, which have helped the department speed up its response times. This ensures someone is always at the station to come to the aid of local residents.

"The main thing is just the fact that our response times are faster, and we've got people to show up, and we've got volunteers who care about the community."