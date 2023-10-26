Evenson reports busy year at MCSO

Submitted photo The McDonald County Sheriffs Office includes Sheriff Robert Evenson (left), Michael Heckman, Jake Leake, Blake Barrett, Cindy Baker, Mike Hall, Wakeenda Hilderbrand, Wyatt Varner, Cady Swindle, Caleb Kelley, Becky Ernest, Mike Miller, Tammy Fox, Vic England, Sadie Pendergraft, Brandon Barrett and Wes Kissinger. McDonald County Sheriff Robert Evenson said the past year has been busy at the sheriff's office, but mostly with routine calls and few major cases. Already a subscriber? Log in!