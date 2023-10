The McDonald County varsity cross country teams will participate in the Class 4/5 District 2 Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Nixa.

McDonald County's teams will be competing in the Class 4 meets.

The Class 4 boys meet will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Class 5 boys at 10:30.

The Class 4 girls race begins at 11 a.m., followed by the Class 5 girls.

Awards will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The top four teams and the top 30 individuals not on those teams advance to the state meet held on Nov. 4.