Circuit clerk’s office awarded for excellence in services

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The McDonald County circuit clerk's office at 602 Main St. has had a challenging year.

According to Tanya Lewis, circuit court clerk, the office has been busy expunging criminal cases after state-wide legislation was amended and legalized marijuana in criminal cases.

At this time, the circuit clerk's office wanted to inform residents that court documents can now be viewed via Case.net on the Courts.mo.gov website. There, they'll be able to view important court documents from their own personal devices.

For the year 2023, the circuit clerk's office has received recognition for its efforts and has been awarded the Daniel O'Toole Award.

"This year has been tough," said Lewis. "During the election last year, the Missouri voters amended the Missouri Constitution to allow legalized marijuana. And in that amendment, it required all previous marijuana convictions to be expunged."

According to Lewis, the office "had six months to expunge all misdemeanors and a year to expunge all felonies."

This would include cases related to recreational, growers and distributors. Now, that cases are being expunged, convicted individuals are to be released from detention centers.

The circuit clerk's office is required to follow certain procedures to ensure all cases are reviewed in a timely manner. It is not a simple process.

"So the state sent us a report that showed charge codes for any drug-related activities," said Lewis. "We had to review it to see if it was marijuana-related and if the person was over 21. And if they were, we had to make docket entries and prepare orders. These orders were sent to the prosecutor, the arresting agency, the defendant, and to the highway patrol. It was very time-consuming."

So far, the circuit clerk's office has expunged 2,000 cases.

As of July 2022, the Supreme Court has expanded Case.net to allow individuals to view government documents from their own devices.

According to the courts.mo.gov website, "Case.net is your access to the Missouri state courts automated case management system. From there, you are able to inquire about case records, including docket entries, parties, judgments, and charges in public court."

This new arrangement is called Remote Public Access. Currently, people can see certain judgments, but after Oct. 22, they will be able to see all public documents.

Before this expansion, citizens were required to visit the circuit clerk's office on-site and view documents at the office's "workstation."

"Now, the public at their home, work ... and on their phones can see all public documents on Case.net," said Lewis.

However, there are limitations when viewing sensitive documents. State laws require certain information to be redacted from these documents, such as victims' names, social security numbers, banking information, date of birth, etc.

According to the Supreme Court, the circuit clerk's office is not permitted to redact the information.

"The Supreme Court was very clear. We can't redact the information," said Lewis. "But we can raise the security level on the document."

The available documents will come in various formats, such as PDF (portable document format). Citizens will not be required to register or create an account to take advantage of this new provision.

Because of its efforts, the 40th Judicial Circuit, which includes McDonald County and Newton County, has been awarded the annual "Daniel O'Toole Award."

According to Lewis, the circuit courts "have time standards," which dictate how long it should take to process a case. This is to ensure justice for the public and people going through the court process.

To be a recipient of the Daniel O'Toole Award, a circuit must dispose of a certain percentage of cases in at least five of 10 case categories within a specified time and achieve at least five percent of the time standards.

The Daniel O'Toole Award was established to recognize a circuit court's excellence in services and delivering justice to the public in a timely manner.

"It just makes me really proud. Because the McDonald County Circuit Clerk's Office is ensuring justice for the people that have to go to court," said Lewis.