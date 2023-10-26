Big changes coming soon to fire department

PINEVILLE -- In April, residents voted to have the fire department become a "tax-based entity."

Firefighter Zachary Payton said, "It was a big year for us. We passed our Fire Protection District in April, so voters let us go to a tax-based entity, rather than just a private one."

This will allow the department to receive tax funds in 2024 instead of relying solely on donations and fundraisers.

Payton said this would increase the department's budget to "nearly triple its annual operating budget."

With these new funds, the department expects to revamp its training program by focusing on recruiting and retaining its volunteer firefighters. It hopes to get new recruits involved and remain with the department.

The Pineville Fire Department has 21 volunteers, but Payton still encourages individuals to enlist.

"We've hired seven this year, and are looking into adding more," said Payton. "We're always accepting applications."

Payton said the department is now implementing a new hiring process to expedite the recruitment of new volunteers. The department will also "upgrade some equipment and supplies with the increased budget."

"That's where most of the increased budget is going to right away," said Payton.

He said this year has had a record number of calls to service.

"We've responded to almost 200 consecutive calls for service, which for the volunteer fire department is a pretty big deal, especially in McDonald County."

The department is operated solely by volunteer firefighters and expects to "remain fully volunteer for the time being," for the next several years. In the coming years, Payton said the department will look at its budget and see if there's any room for payroll, but as of right now, they're entirely volunteer.

He said the reason these firefighters do this work isn't for the money. It's to protect and serve their community.

"We're not in it for the money. Nobody here is. It works out right now, and it's not a priority. We're operating well as a volunteer service right now."