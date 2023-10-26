911 dispatch offers free CPR training

MCDONALD COUNTY -- The 911 dispatch center at 1957 Mountain Ridge Drive in Pineville consists of individuals from all over McDonald County.

Currently, there are 22 full-time employees. To keep up with the demand this year, the 911 dispatch department created a new position. The department also offers free CPR education to individuals who want to take advantage of this life-saving training should an emergency arise.

Lisa McCool-Rataczak has been the Mcdonald County 911 dispatch director since 2004. She said many of the calls coming through 911 were "domestic disturbances and fights on the river."

"We ran the gauntlet this year, for sure."

Seven of them serve as board members.

Most of these members come from different lines of work. Some are residents, public figures, business owners, law enforcement, volunteer firefighters, and more.

A few of the responsibilities of a 911 dispatch include mapping, making and installing road signs, and assigning all the addresses in the county. This year, to keep up with the demand, the department has created a new position.

"We've added a dispatch supervisor position this year. Just simply because we're adding, we're growing," said McCool-Rataczak. "And so, to help that line of supervision and communication and just keep everything going, we added that position."

As 2023 comes to a close, Lisa McCool-Rataczak wanted to offer some life-saving advice to the county's residents.

"I would encourage everyone to learn CPR. We do emergency medical dispatch here. And we provide instruction for CPR."

McCool-Rataczak said McDonald County doesn't have a hospital, which is why time is a factor for survival.

"We strive to have one minute from the time the call is answered, to hands on chest for the caller. And that's critical for the survival of the patient."

For any residents interested in learning CPR, the department offers what it calls "Family and Friends CPR." Even though this education doesn't offer a certificate, this basic CPR training is free of charge and can save a life.

"It makes a huge difference. If someone has done it at least once, it makes a big difference when they give the instructions on the phone."