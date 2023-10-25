Shirley Belts

Shirley Ann O'Brien-Belts, 90, of Hiwassee, passed away after a short illness at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.

Shirley was born Feb. 7, 1933, in Joplin, Mo., to the late Noan Y. and Mildred (Obert) East. She grew up in Noel, Mo., working for her parents' grocery store and family farm. Shirley graduated from Noel High School as valedictorian and went on to graduate from the University of Arkansas with honors.

Shirley became a special education teacher in Pineville, Mo. She married Paul Belts and assisted him on their purebred hog farm in Hiwassee for 30 years.

Shirley was a talented artist, gifting her family and friends with beautiful paintings. She loved to quilt and left all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren special, custom-made quilts. She was also an avid gardener all her life.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Belts; brother, Gilbert East; sister, Carolyn Thullbery; and sons, David, John and Dick O'Brien.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Marsha Douglas (Jary) of Grove, Okla., and Kathy Brooks (Bruce) of Marietta, Okla.; grandchildren, Cody Venable (Megan) of Tulsa, Josh O'Brien (Marie) of Jane, Mo., Levi Douglas (Savannah) of Angleton, Texas, Lisa Rickman (Heath) of Adair, Okla., Brandon Douglas (Jennifer) of Norman, Okla., Kristy Sanders (Dustin) of Guthrie, Okla., Amy London (Levi) of Collinsville, Texas, Jared O'Brien (Kasey) of Anderson, Mo., Amanda Davis of Grove and Natasha Davies of Carthage, Mo.; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Kestner of Billings, Mont.; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Ashley Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Rogers.

Memorial service for Shirley will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Ozark Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Marilyn O'Brien and grandson Brandon Douglas. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service at Pineville Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Pineville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.