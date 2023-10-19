Archery deer season in Missouri is Sept.
Trophy Buckby Flip Putthoff | October 19, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.
OPENING DAY BUCK Dustin Edwards of Bella Vista shot this trophy buck in McDonald County, Mo., on Sept. 15, the opening day of the Missouri archery deer season. Archery deer season in Missouri is Sept. 15 through Nov. 10 and Nov. 22 through Jan. 15. Arkansas archery deer season is Sept. 23 through Feb. 29. (Courtesy photo)
