OCH welcomes new internal medicine provider

by Susan Holland | October 19, 2023 at 7:20 a.m.
Submitted Photo Dr. Drake Cullum is a new internal medicine provider at Ozarks Community Hospital and Clinic in Gravette. Dr. Cullum completed his education at the University of Tennessee, Memphis, College of Medicine and specializes in general internal medicine. He is accepting new patients, 18 and up. Call 479-787-5221 to schedule an appointment.

GRAVETTE, Ark.

Print Headline: OCH welcomes new internal medicine provider

