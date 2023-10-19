Submitted Photo Dr. Drake Cullum is a new internal medicine provider at Ozarks Community Hospital and Clinic in Gravette. Dr. Cullum completed his education at the University of Tennessee, Memphis, College of Medicine and specializes in general internal medicine. He is accepting new patients, 18 and up. Call 479-787-5221 to schedule an appointment.

Print Headline: OCH welcomes new internal medicine provider

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content