Noel Woman’s Club heard of first area library

NOEL -- The Noel Woman's Club met on Oct. 10 in the Fellowship Hall of the Noel United Methodist Church. The speaker, Retha Mitchell, gave a presentation on the first library in the area, which was actually just over the Missouri border in Northwest Arkansas.

The library was founded by Mrs. Ada Check, who moved to the area from Minnesota with her family around 1900. She brought books with her, and she and her husband opened a small general store. She made the books available to the public and, in time, was able to build a small separate library with the help of the community.

Newspapers from Tulsa, Kansas City, and St. Louis all picked up the story in 1922, and the library became more popular, with books being donated from 44 states and some foreign countries. She had about 3,000 books in the small library.

Old-timers to the area may remember Check's Corner, where the library and store once stood. The library in McDonald County was established in 1949, so Check's small library was undoubtedly a labor of love in the early 1900s.

Retha was thanked for her presentation.

The meeting continued with the pledge of allegiance and the Lord's Prayer. Minutes were read and approved. Secretary Vicki Barth took roll call, with nine members present and one visitor. Susan Mitchell was welcomed as a new member. Treasurer Faye Davis gave the treasurer's report.

A report was given on the bake sale that was held at the Elk River Country Club during an event on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The club voted to make its annual donation to the Noel Public Library.

Many members wore Halloween costumes for the annual "Tacky Party," the club's version of a Halloween party. The contest for best costume was won by the newest member, Susan Mitchell, who was dressed as a pirate.

Barb Ittner, who is the hostess for December, suggested adding another fun activity to that meeting, along with the usual gift exchange. Her suggestion was approved.

Bekka Balaun, the hostess for the evening, had a wonderful Halloween table set with spooky decorations and great food.

The next meeting will be on Nov. 14, and the hostesses will be Hannah and Beth.

If you are interested in attending a meeting of the Woman's Club, you are invited. You may call President Hannah Bartholomew at 417-475-7422 for more information.