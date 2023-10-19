MCHS volleyball falls in opening round of district

The McDonald County volleyball team's season ended Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to Carl Junction in the opening round of the Class 4 District 6 tournament at Branson.

The Lady Mustangs finished the year with a record of 5-26-1.

Carlie Martin led the Lady Mustangs with eight kills and 11 digs, while Savannah Leib had seven kills and three blocks.

Jamie Washam had 17 assists.

Teea Corcoran had 11 digs, while Peyton Cooper had seven digs.

The Lady Mustangs fell 3-0 to Reeds Spring on Senior Night on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Mustang Volleyball Classic

The Lady Mustangs went 2-2-1 on Saturday, Oct. 14, in the 2023 Mustang Volleyball Classic held at Mustang Arena.

McDonald County beat East Newton 2-0 and tied Seneca 1-1. The Lady Mustangs fell to eventual tournament champion Diamond 2-0 but defeated College Heights Christian 2-1.

McDonald County lost to Cassville 2-1 to close out the tournament.

Savannah Leib was named to the all-tournament team. Other members of the tournament team were Jera Jameson (Seneca), Kassidy Hance (East Newton), Maddy Colin (College Heights), Abbey Lawyer (Sarcoxie), Pazlee Burbridge (Cassville), Emerson Grossman (Cassville), Grace Frazier (Diamond), Lauren Turner (Diamond), and MVP Caitlin Suhrie (Diamond).