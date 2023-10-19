Manage Subscription
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe announces Buy Missouri Week 2023

by Staff Reports | October 19, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Today, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe announces the annual statewide Buy Missouri Week, from Saturday, Oct. 14, through Saturday, Oct. 21. As designated by the Missouri Legislature, Buy Missouri Week encourages citizens to support the men and women who create, produce, grow, manufacture, distribute, promote, and sell goods made in Missouri.

"We encourage Missourians to shop local every day, but especially during Buy Missouri Week," Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe said. "When we Buy Missouri, we are creating jobs, investing in entrepreneurship, and keeping our hard-earned dollars in the local economy."

The Buy Missouri economic development initiative was created by then Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson in 2017. In 2018, Senate Bill 891, establishing Buy Missouri Week, was signed into law after being sponsored by then Senator Mike Kehoe and receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in both legislative chambers.

"We are proud to celebrate Buy Missouri Week and highlight the many companies that produce incredible products right here in Missouri," said Governor Mike Parson. "Seeing how far the Buy Missouri program has come in promoting, growing, and supporting Missouri businesses and manufacturers is a testament to the leadership of Lt. Governor Kehoe, and we thank him and all Buy Missouri members for their continued commitment to the program."

