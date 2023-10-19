Goodman discusses plans to repair water tower.

GOODMAN -- During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor John Bunch informed council members of the newly installed water pump in the city's well. Besides the new water pump, the city recognized the tower's needed repairs, including its electric controls, to regulate the water capacity between two of the city's wells.

"If you've had a chance to look at the bill sheet, you'll see we have a substantial cost of the well," said Bunch. "The well is up and running," he added.

Bunch explained that the newly installed "40 horse pump" has extended 136 feet deeper access to water within the well.

According to Bunch, it cost the city $30,155.06 to "get the well up and going."

This was essential because the city recognized the well itself could only sustain the city for 24 hours if the operating water tower had shut down.

Bunch said the next step is to repair the city's second water tower, which would cost roughly $100,000.

These repairs would include "sandblasting, repainting inside the tower, filling in the divots, and putting in all-new lining."

Bunch assured council members the tower's cosmetics, including the structure, could be repaired "in-house."

Another hurdle in the city water tower repair project is the controls and intricate inner workings of the tower, which would require field experts.

"We have quite a repair that needs to be done, said Bunch. "We have gauges that don't work; we have switches that burn out."

Repairing the second water tower control panels would increase the longevity between the two water towers as they can alternate if either one shuts down.

These repairs will ensure residents have water.

The city will soon accept company bids to repair the second water tower.

Present at the meeting were Bunch, Alderman Rex Jordan, Alderman Clay Sexson, Alderman Calvin Wilson, and Police Chief Samuel Townsend.

Other Council News

Townsend requested the city approve the purchase of a new engine for one of the department's police units. Townsend said, "The engine in the (Ford) Explorer had gone out three or four months ago, and we've been using the Tahoe and the Charger."

After reviewing bids that were submitted by various auto mechanic businesses, he concluded the prices to repair the existing engine would be almost the same as a new engine. A new engine would cost the city $4,800 and $1,800 in labor. That would bring the total price to $6,600.

Townsend said the new engine would be covered under a four-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

The council advised Townsend to look closely at the warranty because some vehicle warranties that are issued to police units could be vastly different than pedestrian vehicles.

This is because of the accelerated wear and tear police units experience while in service.

The council decided to set aside the police unit restoration project until they reviewed the bids and warranties.

Sexson said, "Get the quotes to us, so that way we can see them and compare ... By the next meeting, we should be able to move forward."

Until then, officers will serve the community with the two operational units for the department.

The city paid the bills in the amount of $56,826.