Cross-county teams compete in Big 8 meet

The McDonald County boys' cross country team placed fifth out of 11 teams in the Big 8 Conference Cross Country Meet held Tuesday...
Cross-county teams compete in Big 8 meetby Staff Reports | October 19, 2023 at 9:47 a.m.
Submitted photo McDonald County boys' cross country runner Caleb Garvin (left) earned All-Big 8 Conference honorable mention honors after finishing 18th in the Big 8 Conference meet on Tuesday at Cassville. Kate Cheney (middle) earned All-Conference first-team honors after finishing seventh in the girls' race, while Kenzie Horton (right) earned honorable mention with a 19th-place finish.
