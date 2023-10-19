Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Community Sports Opinion Religion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Cross-county teams compete in Big 8 meet

by Staff Reports | October 19, 2023 at 9:47 a.m.
Submitted photo McDonald County boys' cross country runner Caleb Garvin (left) earned All-Big 8 Conference honorable mention honors after finishing 18th in the Big 8 Conference meet on Tuesday at Cassville. Kate Cheney (middle) earned All-Conference first-team honors after finishing seventh in the girls' race, while Kenzie Horton (right) earned honorable mention with a 19th-place finish.

The McDonald County boys' cross country team placed fifth out of 11 teams in the Big 8 Conference Cross Country Meet held Tuesday...

Print Headline: Cross-county teams compete in Big 8 meet

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

School promotes nutritious meals as video game characters
by Daniel Bereznicki
Pineville holds fall festival
by From Staff Reports
Elk River shows its quiet side in autumn
by Flip Putthoff
Goodman discusses plans to repair water tower.
by Daniel Bereznicki
New Life Ranch uses horse program to teach life skills
by Randy Moll
ADVERTISEMENT