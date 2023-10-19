Boys soccer loses to undefeated Logan-Rogersville

The McDonald County boys soccer team lost a road match at undefeated Logan-Rogersville 5-0 on Tuesday.

The Mustangs (6-11-1) fell behind 3-0 in the first half and made some halftime adjustments that led to periods of second-half possession and shots on goal.

The junior varsity won 2-0, with Reyes Mendoza scoring both goals on assists from Miguel Mora and Rhett Keaton.

McDonald County 1, Pittsburg, Kan. 0

The Mustangs picked up a win Saturday afternoon at Pittsburg, Kan.

Gabriele Barbarossa scored the game's only goal in overtime for the winner.

Webb City 4, McDonald County 1

The Mustangs fell 4-1 to Webb City on Thursday in what was a close match until the final eight minutes of the contest.

Jose Mendoza scored the Mustangs' only goal.

The Mustangs' junior varsity team fell 3-0.

McDonald County 3, Marshfield 1

The Mustangs earned their fifth win of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Tomas Delacruz scored the game's first goal off a Jose Mendoza cross for his fifth goal of the season. Mendoza scored his first goal of the season for the Mustangs' second goal off a corner kick.

Giovanni Gonzalez scored the game's final goal.

"(This game) was probably the best we have played as a unit all season," said coach Nathan Haikey. "Offensively, the speed of play and our ability to keep the ball in Marshfield's final third of the field was excellent."

"Defensively, we were solid, but there is definitely room for improvement. We have gotten to that point of the season where we have some guys dealing with small aches and pains, so we are having to make some adjustments and move some guys around in hopes of having everyone healthy for these final few matches."

Up next

McDonald County is back in action on Thursday at Joplin. The junior varsity kickoff is 5 p.m., followed by the varsity match.