Teea Corcoran crowned MCHS homecoming queen

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Sophomore Tatym Trudeau is the daughter of Kodi and Crystal Keene of Anderson and Travis and Deonne Trudeau of Overland Park, Kan. She plays basketball for the Lady Mustangs. Shes a football manager and a Diamond Doll. She said her favorite memories as a Mustang are "all the amazing friends she has made along the way." She is being escorted by Slyte Osborne (left) and Sam Brewer (right).

