Senior Jayce Hitt gives the newly crowned 2023 MCHS homecoming queen, Teea Corcoran, a kiss on the cheek.
Teea Corcoran crowned MCHS homecoming queen
Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Freshman Dakota OBrien is the daughter of Jared and Kasey OBrien. She was escorted by Cory Tuttle (left) and Tomas De La Cruz (right). She said her favorite hobby is playing the guitar, and her favorite memory as a Mustang is hitting a home run and her first varsity softball game.
Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Sophomore Tatym Trudeau is the daughter of Kodi and Crystal Keene of Anderson and Travis and Deonne Trudeau of Overland Park, Kan. She plays basketball for the Lady Mustangs. Shes a football manager and a Diamond Doll. She said her favorite memories as a Mustang are "all the amazing friends she has made along the way." She is being escorted by Slyte Osborne (left) and Sam Brewer (right).
Daniel Bereznicki/ McDonald County Press Senior Teea Corcoran is the daughter of Eric and Ashley Corcoran of Anderson. She is a member of the student council, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Yearbook, FCA, and Rho Kappa. Her favorite hobby is "traveling to new places and hanging out with her family and friends." She was escorted by Huston Porter (left) and Destyn Dowd (right). Corcoran was crowned as the 2023 MCHS homecoming queen.
Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Senior Carlee Copper is the daughter of Travis and Rebecca Cooper and Amanda and Angela Walters of Anderson. Cooper is a member of the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. Her favorite hobby is watching and playing softball. She was escorted by Sam Barton (left) and Josh Pacheco (right).
Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press The football captain was senior Jayce Hitt. He was escorted by senior football manager Corina Holland.
Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Senior Natalie Gillming is the daughter of Amanda Roberts and Stormy Gillming of Anderson. She is a member of FFA, student council, student-athlete leadership team, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and yearbook. Her favorite hobby is driving around with her friends to get food or ice cream. She was escorted by Toby Moore (left) and Cole Thomas (right).
Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Ringbearer Blake Hoover, 4, is the son of head football coach Kellen Hoover and Laura Hoover. He was escorted by Brodie Roessler (left) and Maddie Allison (right).
Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Flowergirl Presley Cornell, 6, is the daughter of Robert and Maliah Cornell. When she grows up, she wants to be a teacher. She was escorted by Kelsie Lilly and Gracie Hollis.
Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press 2023 MCHS homecoming queen candidates and attendants include Flowergirl Presley Cornell (left), sophomore Tatym Trudeau, senior Natalie Gillming, Queen Teea Corcoran, senior Carlee Copper, junior Anissa Ramirez, and freshman Dakota OBrien.
Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Junior Anissa Ramirez is the daughter of Corrin and BJ Ramirez of Noel. She is a member of the Student-Athlete Leadership Team, Spanish Honor Society, and Rho Kappa. Her favorite hobby is playing sports or shopping. Her favorite memory as a Mustang was “being a part of a softball team, making history winning districts, and going to play in the quarter-finals in 2022.” She was escorted by Samuel Murphy (left) and Tucker Walker (right).
