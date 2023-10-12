Rehabilitated bald eagle released at Eagle Watch Nature Trail

GENTRY -- More than a hundred spectators at Eagle Watch Nature Trail in Gentry witnessed a spectacular event on Sept. 24 as a rehabilitated bald eagle soared back into the wild.

SWEPCO and Northsong Bird Rehabilitation joined hands to orchestrate this remarkable release at Eagle Watch Nature Trail, a nature preserve open to the public at the picturesque SWEPCO Lake in Gentry. Northsong Bird Rehabilitation is a nonprofit dedicated to the care and recovery of injured avian species.

The event, which had a record crowd for a bird release, marked a triumphant moment for wildlife conservation in the region.

The story of the bald eagle's journey to this release began in late May when NWBR was contacted after a distressed bald eagle was discovered in Boone County. The eagle was found near death, suffering from an injured wing and severe emaciation. Dr. Emily Warman, a veterinarian on NWBR's medical team, described the eagle's condition as dire, with a body condition score of only 1.5 out of 5.

"The prognosis didn't look good. I was actually very concerned that she would not make it to this point to be released again," said Dr. Warman. She told the crowd the bald eagle was only about eight pounds when she was found.

"The majority of the time, if we get an emaciated raptor in, there is an underlying cause such as an injury preventing flight, a parasitic infection or a sickness. We often go on a 'scavenger hunt' to determine what could be the cause, utilizing diagnostics and tailored treatment plans," Dr. Warman explained.

The day of the release, the bird weighed in at 11 pounds. According to Dr. Warman, it's difficult to tell the sex of bald eagles, but since this bird is on the larger side, NWBR's medical staff believe it's a female. "She is now flying and landing, which means she should be able to hunt appropriately, and her body condition has gone back to normal, so all around, the bird is doing great," said Dr. Warman with delight.

Over the course of four months, the dedicated team at NWBR worked tirelessly to rehabilitate the eagle and their efforts paid off, as the eagle regained muscle mass, reached a healthy weight and successfully passed a flight test.

Dr. Warman expressed confidence in the bird's readiness to return to the wild. She said the eagle "has regained appropriate muscle mass and weight, is flying splendidly, and I am sure is eager to return to the wilderness."

The event's significance was emphasized by SWEPCO Environmental and Lab Supervisor Ivaunna Neigler, who says it was an honor to host such a magnificent occasion at Eagle Watch Nature Trail.

"It is a great spot because this is a place where all of those types of birds would love to stay," said Neigler. "It's important to SWEPCO to keep a place for wild animals, birds included. We always want to be environmentally friendly. That was a major part as to why we created Eagle Watch Nature Trail to surround SWEPCO Lake and serve as a wildlife reserve."

This is the third time SWEPCO and NWBR have partnered to release a rehabilitated bird back into the wild. In addition to the bald eagle released Sunday, an owl and a red-tailed hawk were also rehabilitated and rereleased over the last two years.

Dr. Warman hosted a Q&A and presentation before the bald eagle release, with the youngest of nature enthusiasts chiming in with their questions: "What do bald eagles eat?" to "How big is the eagle's nest?"

Bald eagles eat waterfowl, turtles, rabbits and other small animals. "But mostly, they're lazy, and they eat the prey of other animals," she added.

According to Dr. Warman bald eagle nests can be as big as six feet in diameter, two to four feet tall, and weigh thousands of pounds, which could be as large as a queen-sized bed!

After the presentation about the eagle's journey, onlookers led a countdown. Dr. Warman opened the crate, allowing the eagle to step onto the grass and take flight into the sky. The bald eagle perched atop an Eagle Watch pavilion shortly after taking flight as though she was giving spectators one last opportunity to admire her beauty.

Several wildlife photographers were at the bald eagle release to capture the rare and special moment.

Eagle Watch Nature Trail, a public-access nature reserve, is a renowned destination for bird enthusiasts year-round. From October to March, it is especially known for American bald eagle sightings. This area is also home to a diverse range of bird species attracted by the warm waters of SWEPCO Lake, which serves as a cooling source for the Flint Creek Power Plant.

SWEPCO's Eagle Watch Program serves a vital role in safeguarding the majestic bald eagle and its habitat, while also raising awareness about the importance of preserving these magnificent birds for future generations. The AEP Foundation, in collaboration with SWEPCO, proudly supports NWBR's efforts to rehabilitate and protect these incredible creatures.

"Our collaboration with NWBR is a natural connection since Eagle Watch Nature Trail is a haven for wild birds in Northwest Arkansas," said Scott Carney, SWEPCO Plant environmental coordinator principal. "SWEPCO's team avidly supports the preservation and sustainability of our environment in Northwest Arkansas, and we are honored they partner with us for our ongoing mission."