OPINION: Building a family-centered community

We've all heard the saying, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." I suspect most of us don't want that stigma related to our local community. In fact, many diligently seek ways to make our communities a more family-centered place.

Strong families with strong values will always be the center of a strong community, region and/or country. Create and maintain strong families and you will have strong and vibrant communities.

Creating a family-centered community is a noble and transformative goal. Such communities are built on strong relationships, shared values, and a deep sense of belonging. What steps and strategies might assist your small community in becoming a family-centered haven where families thrive, strong values are taught, children flourish, and individuals find support and connection?

The first step in creating a family-centered community is actively engaging and empowering families. Encourage them to participate in community activities, decision-making processes, and initiatives. Establish open communication to listen to their needs and ideas. Hold regular meetings or forums where families can voice their concerns and contribute to the community's overall development.

A family-centered community should provide essential services and resources that cater to families' needs. Consider offering family counseling, parenting workshops, after-school programs, and adequate childcare services. These resources can help families navigate challenges and build stronger bonds. Safety and security are paramount in any family-centered community. Invest in adequate lighting, neighborhood watch programs, and emergency response plans. Ensuring families feel safe in their community is essential for building trust and cohesion.

Create spaces where families can come together. Establish parks, community centers, and playgrounds that are well-maintained and accessible to all. Hosting family-friendly events, such as picnics or cultural celebrations, can also foster a sense of togetherness.

Education is a cornerstone of family-centered communities. Promote a culture of learning by supporting local schools, libraries, trades, and educational initiatives. Encourage families to prioritize education and provide opportunities for adult learning and skill development. Education also prioritizes the health and well-being of families. Establish access to healthcare services, mental health support, and fitness activities. Promote healthy lifestyles through community gardens, sports leagues, and wellness programs.

To create a family-centered community, fostering a strong sense of belonging is crucial. Organize welcome events for newcomers and establish mentorship programs that connect experienced community members with newcomers. Encourage families to get to know their neighbors and build lasting friendships.

Engaging families in volunteer and service opportunities can strengthen community bonds. Organize community service projects that families can participate in together. This not only benefits the community but also instills important values in children. This can also be done by partnerships with local organizations, nonprofits, and businesses that share your vision of a family-centered community. Collaborative efforts can bring additional resources, expertise, and opportunities to your community.

Effective communication is essential in a family-centered community. Create a community website, newsletter, or social media channels to share important information, events, and updates. Encourage families to use these platforms to connect with one another and stay informed.

Mark important milestones and celebrate traditions within your community. Whether it's birthdays, anniversaries, or cultural festivals, these events provide opportunities for families to come together and strengthen their bonds. Engage young members of the community by creating opportunities for youth leadership and involvement. Encourage them to take part in decision-making processes and activities that interest them. When youth are active participants, they feel a stronger connection to their community.

Transforming your small community into a family-centered haven is a rewarding endeavor that requires dedication, collaboration, and a commitment to shared values. Building a family-centered community is an ongoing journey that requires the collective effort and commitment of all its members. As you work towards this goal, you'll find your community becomes more attractive to those seeking to live in a family-centered community.

John Newby is a nationally recognized columnist, speaker and publisher. He consults with chambers, communities, businesses and media. His "Building Main Street, not Wall Street" column appears in 60-plus newspapers and media outlets. As founder of Truly-Local, he assists chambers, communities, media and businesses in creating synergies that build vibrant communities. He can be reached at J[email protected]. Opinions expressed are those of the author.