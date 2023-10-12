Moon Over Main Street returns to Gravette

GRAVETTE -- The seventh annual Moon Over Main Street star party will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, in front of the Gravette Public Library from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Members of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will provide telescopes and be on hand to answer questions. Attendees are encouraged to bring flashlights and stop by the library, where star charts will be available, along with materials to outfit flashlights for nighttime reading.

The Friends of the Gravette Public Library, in support of Moon Over Main Street as an educational family experience, will serve hot dogs with condiments, chips, a cookie, and choice of a cold beverage or hot cocoa. The meals, which may be purchased for $4 each, will be available from 6 to 7:30 p.m. or until sold out. Proceeds go toward library programs.

A storytime for children will be held inside the library at 7:30 p.m. Children may wear pajamas and bring stuffed animals to the event.

All community members are invited to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring jackets as temperatures are expected to fall after sunset. Parking for the event is available on Second Avenue S.E., on Main Street near City Hall, and behind the library.

The event falls on International Observe the Moon Night. This annual worldwide public event encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration.

The Gravette Public Library is located at 119 Main Street S.E. in downtown Gravette. Please contact the Gravette Public Library at 479-787-6955 for more information about the event.