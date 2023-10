The McDonald County boys soccer team picked up a Big 8 West Conference 3-1 victory Tuesday at Marshfield.

The Mustangs improved to 5-9-1 with the win.

Scoring details were not yet available to the McDonald County Press at press time on Wednesday.

Up next

The Mustangs are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Webb City, and they'll play Pittsburg, Kan., at home on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.