Lady Mustangs fall to Cassville, Webb City; beat East Newton

The McDonald County volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-11) at Cassville in a Big 8 West Conference match on Tuesday night.

Savannah Leib led the Lady Mustangs (3-22) with 10 kills, while Kayana Fields had five kills.

Jamie Washam dished out 19 assists, with Teea Corcoran scooping up 20 digs and River Killion serving two aces.

The junior varsity Lady Mustangs picked up a win against Cassville.

Webb City 3, McDonald County 0

The Lady Mustangs were swept at Webb City on Monday night.

Savannah Leib led with four kills, while Carlie Martin had three.

Jamie Washam had 11 assists, while Teea Corcoran had 14 digs and Peyton Cooper two aces.

The junior varsity and C teams also fell to Webb City.

McDonald County 3, East Newton 2

The Lady Mustangs picked up their second win of the season on Thursday, Oct. 5, at East Newton in a Big 8 West conference win.

East Newton won the first set 25-22, but McDonald County evened up the match 1-1 with a 26-24 victory in the second set.

East Newton took the third set 25-23, but again the Lady Mustangs tied the match 2-2 with a 25-16 win in the fourth set.

McDonald County won the fifth and deciding set 15-7.

Carlie Martin led McDonald County with 21 kills, while Savannah Leib had 13 kills, 6 blocks and 6 aces.

Jamie Washam dished out 45 assists, while Teea Corcoran had 35 digs, Martin 31 digs and River Killion 15 digs and 4 aces.

Mount Vernon Varsity Tournament

The Lady Mustangs went 1-4 overall in the Mount Vernon Varsity Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Mustangs lost 2-0 to Miller and Clever before beating Monett 2-1.

McDonald County then lost to Hollister and Branson, both by 2-0 scores.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs host Reeds Spring on Thursday for senior night and will then host the Mustang Volleyball Classic on Saturday.

The seedings for the Class 4 District 6 Tournament were announced last week, and the Lady Mustangs were seeded No. 8 and will play No. 1 seed Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.