Gravette Gleamers 4-H members enjoy successful fair week

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette Gleamers 4-H Club enjoyed a very successful week at the Benton County Fair. They worked hard preparing crafts and getting their animals ready to show and their hard work paid off well.

Club members had over 400 entries in the 4-H building, including crafts, sewing, baked goods, canning, horticulture items, photography, fine arts and tossed projects. Nine entries from club members were chosen to go on to the State Fair in Little Rock, seven from Lilly McNelly, one from Berkley Jarvis and one from Tavela Finnell.

The club's educational booth, "Pollination, What's All the Buzz?" won a blue ribbon and was Reserve Grand Champion. Pearl and Opal Meister won several ribbons for sewing, cooking and tie-dye shirts. Michael and Brandon Thao won blue and red ribbons on ornaments, T-shirts and miscellaneous crafts. Zion Ross won first-place ribbons on an apron and on rock painting, and Sage Ross received first place for rock painting. Berkley Jarvis won the tossed project, creating a useful object from something that would otherwise be tossed out or recycled. Baylor Elsea had a first-place table setting. Lilly McNelly received several ribbons on her 55-60 entries in the 4-H building and won second place in the goat costume contest with her clown costume, third-place ribbons with her goats and first-, second-, fourth- and sixth-place ribbons with her rabbits, including Best Opposite of Breed.

Other youth winning awards in the livestock division included Nathaniel Briggs, fifth place boar goat breeding doe; Felicity Briggs, third place commercial boar goat; Berkley Jarvis, Grand Champion English heifer, Reserve Grand Champion Angus, Reserve Grand Champion Pasture to Plate steer; Braylee Jarvis, blue ribbon and trophy for heifer in Cloverbud show; Presley Ross, Grand Champion and Benton County Born and Bred Pasture to Plate Steer.

Danielle Dillon won second place on goats, Breed Champion in the junior and open show, Reserve Beef Showmanship, sixth in super showmanship and won several ribbons in the 4-H building. Jace Dillon won Breed Champion in the open show, a blue ribbon and trophy in the Cloverbud show. Rhett Venske won Best of Breed senior Alpine doe, Best of Breed junior Alpine doe and third place in the goat costume contest. Other livestock winners were Harlee Ross, third place market lamb, second place breeding lamb, first place junior showmanship, first place intermediate showmanship, third place senior showmanship; Jett Ross, first place market lamb, fifth overall market lamb; Reece Ross, Grand Champion Cloverbud New Zealand rabbit, first place Cloverbud showmanship.

Mesa Klingler won Best in Show rabbit; Whitley Vore, Grand Champion Junior Showman Duroc gilt; Brinley Vore, Reserve Grand Market AOE spotted gilt, Grand Champion spotted breeding gilt; Baylor Elsea, first place breeding class, fifth place market goat; Jaylea Amos, Reserve in class commercial heifer; Brooklyn Carte, first place commercial heifer; Tavela Finnell, Grand Champion Shorthorn heifer; Lucas Rae, second in division Pasture to Plate Steer; Molly Rae, fourth place commercial meat whether; and Hunter, third place commercial meat doe.

Gravette Gleamers members are now preparing for their "Shoebox Christmas" community service project. This will be the fifth year they have done this community service.