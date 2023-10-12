Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Brittney Jennings v. Jordan M. Jennings

Melissa C. Tucker v. Nicholas Kendus.

William W. Parnell v. Stacey M. Parnell

Tory N. Rickey v. David D. Rickey.

Jennifer L. Wood. v. Leslie A. Wood.

State of Missouri:

S. Anglin & Associates v. Joanie M. Casebolt. Unlawful detainer.

Daniel Russell v. Missouri Director of Revenue. Misc associate civil-other.

Anglin Family Investments, LLC v. Tabitha M. Tomasetti. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments, LLC v. William Pennell. Dismiss by court without prejudice.

Jefferson Capital System LLC. v. Stanley Beeson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Lord T.J. Duncan. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Damion D. Hosler. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Regina F. Kissel. Specific performance.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Terra N. Coillot. Suit on account.

Arvest Bank v. Carolyne S. Bradford. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank v. Gretchen L. Pool. Foreclosure.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Robin L. Bartly. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Capital One, N.A. v. Kirsten N. Crosby. Suit on account.

The Cornerstone Bank v. Southwest Aviation, Inc. Promissory note.

Discover Bank v. Joseph Williams. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV, I, LLC. v. Williams R. Barnes. Suit on account.

First Community Bank v. Neal Poll. Suit on account.

Charles Land v. Sheri Cole. Rent and possession.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Chris Crosby. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Amy Lubbess. Suit on account.

National Collegiate Student v. Vanessa M. Boatright. Suit on account.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Jacob S. Benningfield. Promissory note.

Synchrony Bank v. Heather N. Vanderpool. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Eric Jason Crabb. Failed to display plate on motor vehicle/trailer.

Eduardo Rubioaguilar. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

State of Missouri:

Salvador Arreola Anaya. Fishing without a permit. Missouri resident.

Sailyn Mireya Cajbonbol. Exceeded posted speed limit. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Eric Jason Crabb. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Angela M. Horton. Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.

Dwayne Jerry. Property damage.

Dery J. Gomez Ortiz. Fishing without a permit, Missouri resident.

Coy D. Pankratz. Domestic Assault. Property damage.

Eduardo Rubioaguilar. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Johnir O. Madrid Sarmiento. Fish without a permit, Missouri resident.

Monte Alexander Vincent. Fraudulent use of a credit/debit service.

Patricia Mae Wilson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cha Yang. Fishing without a permit. Missouri resident.

Felonies:

Angela M. Horton. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Robert D. Hunsaker. Property damage.

Margaret Jo Kramer. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Monte Alexander Vincent. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Brandi Pearl York. Burglary. Stealing.

The following cases were heard:

Bonnie Amanda Burleson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Veronica Jean Jarvis. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Joey R. Meyer. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Skyler Tristan Price. Exceeded posted speed limit

Briana Lynne Wilson. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Barbara Ann Faulks. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Sarah Louise Holland. Stealing.

Veronica Jean Jarvis. Exceeded posted speed limit

Heather D. Walker. Stealing.

Felonies:

Heather Walker. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

Brandi Pearl York. Stealing. Burglary.