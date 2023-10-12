This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

10/01

Joshua Gerald Hulsey, 24, Goodman. Driving while revoked/suspended.

10/02

Steven Dakota James Lipari-Carlson, 28, Afton, Okla. Driving while revoked or driving while suspended. Displaying/possessing plates of another.

Margaret Jo Kramer, 60, Noel. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Coy Damon Pankratz, 47, Cassville. Domestic assault. Property damage.

Dennis Mikele Wishon, 27, Seneca. Domestic assault. Driving while revoked/suspended. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

10/03

Derek Barry Thurlo, 28, Webb. Assault. Armed criminal action.

10/04

Sonya Natosha Dawson, 48, Anderson. Driving while revoked or Driving while suspended.

Civin Everett Foster, 44, Washburn. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Driving/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

David Aaron Watkins, 40, Cassville. Probation violation. Assault. Armed criminal action. Unlawful use of weapon. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Disorderly conduct.

10/05

Victor Eduardo Arias-Alanis, 25, Nixa. Probation violation.

Eric Don Foster, 45, Grove, Okla. Fugitive from out of state.

Keira Danielle Guerra, 27, Noel. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid or no license.

10/06

Billy Eugene McQuillan, 58, Anderson. Assault.

Cory Daniel Rusher, 36. Fugitive from out of state.

Dustin Shane Tygart, 38, Noel. Probation violation. Fugitive from out of state.

10/07

Oscar Marin-Leal, 44, Jay, Okla. Operated vehicle on highway without valid or no license.