About McDonald County 4H

McDonald County 4-H

Join McDonald County 4-H in the mission to empower young people, grow the future leaders of the world, as create a safe, diverse, and inclusive environment for all.

What is 4-H?

4‑H is America's largest youth development organization -- empowering nearly 6 million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime.

About Missouri 4-H

More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow -- making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation's Cooperative Extension System. For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.

According to the Missouri Extension website, Gov. Mike Parson designated Oct. 1-7 as National 4-H Week in Missouri. During the week and beyond there will be events and activities promoting the values and principles of 4-H. These include community service projects, celebrations and achievement days highlighting positive impacts 4-H has had on young people and their communities, said Lupita Fabregas, senior program director for the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.

4-H MISSION: Engaging youth as valued, contributing members of their communities in partnership with caring adults.

4-H VISION: A world in which youth and adults learn, grow and work together for positive change.

4-H EXPERIENCE: Build friendships at camps, conferences and events, as well as club and project meetings. Showcase your work and creations at fairs and competitions. Dive into exciting activities that interest you!

For questions or more information about joining 4-H in McDonald County, you may contact the McDonald County Youth Program Associate Kirby Miller at 417-223-4775 or mail 306 Harmon Street, Pineville, MO 64856.

Local Clubs

According to the Missouri Extension website, there are multiple options for youth to choose from when enrolling in the 4-H program. Those options include the following:

4-H Community Club

4-H Special Interest (SPIN) Club

4-H Independent/Individual Membership

4-H In-School Club

4-H After School Club

For a more detailed description, please review the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Clover or contact your local 4-H staff member.

McDonald County Community Clubs

Cornerstone 4-H Club meets in Southwest City on the first Monday of every month. Club leader: Ronda Holly, 417-592-1789.

Crossroads 4-H Club meets at the Crossroads Baptist Church on the second Saturday of every month. Club leader: Sylvia Garnett, 417-894-5288.

Splitlog 4-H Club meets at Splitlog Baptist Church on the second Monday of every month. Club leader: Jennifer Keaton, 417-627-2537.

Hooves, Paws, and Claws 4-H Club meets rotationally between club members' houses on the first Monday of every month. Club leader: Julie Hilton, 417-355-3679.

(Please contact the club leader in advance to ensure the meeting location and date have not changed.)

McDonald County In-School Clubs

Noel Primary Tigers 4-H Club at Noel Primary School. Club leader: Dene'e Jones.

Red Bird 4-H Club at Anderson Elementary School. Club leader: Youth Program Associate.