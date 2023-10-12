4-H students share about activities

Three McDonald County 4-H students recently shared about their activities in the organization during National 4-H Week.

Zachary Kay, 14, has been in 4-H for one year in McDonald County but for nine years overall. He moved to McDonald County two years ago from Gentry, Ark. He has participated in robotics, horses, cooking, woodworking, photography, and shooting sports (archery and .22).

In robotics, he participated in the First Robotics Competition, building 125-pound robots with a team. He competed at Sedalia; Tulsa, Okla.; Searcy, Ark.; and at the world competition in Houston, Texas, he said. He created a robotics poster that won first place at the McDonald County Fair and then moved on to the Ozark Empire Fair, where it received grand champion and reserve grand champion, he said. The poster then moved on to state, he said.

He has been riding horses since age two and started showing horses at age four, he said. This year, he started competing at the McDonald County horse show.

"I love working with the horses altogether. It's been really fun," he said.

He said he used to cook quite a bit before moving to McDonald County and even came up with his own cookie recipe: a peanut butter, chocolate chip and walnut cookie. He likes to experiment in the kitchen, he said.

Living on a farm, he said, there are plenty of woodworking opportunities around. He built a table with a drawer, a small stand for an ice machine, some stands to hold figures at vacation Bible school at his church, etc.

He likes to photograph sunsets and trees, he said.

"I like to capture things in the spur of the moment," he said. At the McDonald County Fair, his photo of Grove Lake during sunset received grand champion, and all of his photos except one received a blue ribbon, he said.

Kay started participating in shooting sports in June. He competed in the state shoot for archery, he said.

Wyatt Baker, 14, is in his second year in 4-H.

He has participated in cattle, sheep, welding, archery and .22. He added he was an ambassador last year and this year.

He said working with cattle is hard work to get them trained. However, he said, it is fun too.

"You meet a lot of people; you learn a lot about cattle. You learn to train your animal to be better," he said.

Sheep are harder to work with than cattle, he said, because the student showing the sheep has to position the sheep's neck just right so their muscles "pop."

Baker said he may pursue a career in welding. Last year, he made a hat holder out of horseshoes and entered it in the McDonald County Fair. He received a blue ribbon, but there were no other welded pieces, so he could not receive a higher award, he said.

"Welding's real fun, but the learning process is hard, especially to find someone to teach you," he said.

In archery, he went to three shoots over the summer, he said. At one, he got fourth place; at another, he received sixth place, he said. He also went to the state shoot, he said.

He said .22 shooting was fun, but, "You have to use iron sights. It's a struggle for me, but I learned how to do it better. I started doing good once I learned how to do it."

He said he recommends .22 to anyone who joins 4-H and wants to work with a gun.

Mykayla Alger, 16, said this is her second year in 4-H in McDonald County, but she also participated for a year in Newton County.

She said she has gone to 4-H Camp. Last year was her second year as a counselor.

"Spending time with all the kids and helping them grow is really fun to me," she said.

She presented Ag Innovators to all the 4-H groups in the county last year, she said.

Her activities include photography, sheep, quilting, shooting sports, and swine.

She likes to photograph "anything that stands out to me or looks cool," she said. She took a photo of the ocean on her family's cruise and received a grand champion ribbon at the McDonald County Fair, she said, and then the photo also received a ribbon at the Ozark Empire Fair.

Her quilting project, a yellow quilt, received grand champion at McDonald County and then went to the Ozark Empire Fair and then to state, where it was in the top 10, she said.

She showed her sister's lamb at McDonald County because her sister broke her arm, she said, and received reserve grand champion.

Last year she showed a pig, but it did not place because it was smaller than everyone else's, she said.

In shooting sports, she participates in archery and small-bore, she said. She placed second in archery in the Marion County shoot and second place in small-bore, she said.

Alger is also a 4-H state ambassador this year.

Asked why she enjoys 4-H, she said, "It's just all the people are really fun to hang out with and the projects are really fun to me. The leadership part of it is really fun."

Kirby Douglass, 4-H youth program associate, has been overseeing the program for two years.

"It's been an adventure," she said. "I've seen tremendous growth in terms of leadership."

She said the McDonald County 4-H Teen Council, which includes ages 12-18, "has done great this year."

"It has been a pleasure watching them grow into young leaders," she said.

She added the program has expanded from 22 members two years ago to 101 members.