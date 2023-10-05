Winners of the Jesse James Day Pageants

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Dawson Qualls, 3, winner of the "Baby Boy" Jesse James Pageant shows off his "quick-draw" skills.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Winners of the "Baby Girl" Jesse James Pageant (left to right) are third place, Saige Merrell, 9 months, daughter of Payton White and Charles Merrill; first place, Laramie Truelove, 1, daughter of Jessica and Jacob Truelove; second place, Paisley Moritz, 2, daughter of Ca'laya Gottfried and Andrew Moritz.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Winner of the "Baby Girl" Jesse James Pageant was Laramie Truelove, daughter of Jessica and Jacob Truelove.

Winners of the "Baby Boy" Jesse James Pageant were first place, Dawson Qualls, 3, son of Alesha and Scotty Qualls, and second place, Maverick Sutherland, 23 months, son of Jessica and Cody Sutherland. Dawson and Maverick, with their fathers, smile for the camera.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Winners of the "Toddler Boy" Jesse James Pageant were first place, Beau Russell, 5, son of Alicia and Levi Russell; second place, Jonathan Sutherland, 4, son of Jessica and Cody Sutherland; third place, Waylon Long, 4, son of Michael and Tesla Long. Here, Beau (left) and Jonathan (right) give big smiles for the camera.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Winners of the "Little Miss" Jesse James Pageant are (left to right) second-place winner Lily Eslick, 8, daughter of Misty Gould and Tommy Eslick; first-place winner Myla Smith, 9, daughter of Angie Smith.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Winners of the "Miss" Jesse James Pageant (left to right) are first place, Terah Mitchell,13, daughter of Marcy and Steve Mitchell; second place, Marcy Smith, 13, daughter of Angie Smith; and third place, Kyrstan Alger, 11, daughter of Troy and Kelsey Alger.

The first-place winner of the "Miss" Jesse James Pageant, Terah Mitchell, was the top ticket seller and sold 1,800 tickets for $1,467. Total tickets sold for the event were 4,349 at $3,682.

