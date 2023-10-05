Students get hands-on experience building tiny house

ANDERSON -- Students at McDonald High School are breaking a sweat by building a tiny house for one of the county's residents.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Mark Kaufman, construction tech teacher, led his students on the project.

Two of his students, Chance Grissom and Gabrial Alejandro, took a moment to comment on the development of the project and delved into their future prospects once they graduate.

In the high school's workshop, students can be seen hammering away as they installed the rafters and nail in the OSB plywood to the frame.

The 12-foot by 24-foot two-story house will have two lofts.

"One for storage or another bedroom," said Kaufman. "It's going to have a full kitchen, a full bath, and a little living room area."

The house is being assembled in the McDonald County High School by 15 students. According to Kaufman, these are just a fraction of all the students currently working on the project.

Grissom is a senior student at the school who was working on the ceiling joists to get the house ready to install the roof.

He has been working with Kaufman since he started attending high school.

"I started in Mr. Kaufman's classes when I was a freshman. And I've been with him every year since then," said Grissom. "And I just really liked doing hands-on work. So when I heard about this, I really wanted to take part in it."

After Grissom graduates, he plans to attend a trade school. He isn't sure where his skills will take him. "I'll either probably be a mechanic or get into carpentry."

Grissom said participating in the tiny house project could be helpful to him if he plans to construct his own house.

Alejandro is a junior and another student of Kaufman's. He has studied under him for three years. Under Kaufman's leadership, he has competed in the SkillsUSA Championship competition as a mason. His specialty is working with brick and mortar.

Kaufman's students have competed every year in the SkillsUSA competition. Some qualified for the national SkillsUSA Championships in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2023.

According to its website, the SkillsUSA Championships "is the premier showcase of America's most highly skilled career and technical education students. It's also one of the largest hands-on workforce development events in the world."

"A lot of people get to compete. They give you your own square, and you get to build your own little structure. You have a four-man team. And you have to build like a tiny version of the house," said Alejandro.

Despite his experience with masonry, Alejandro wants to explore other trades.

"I don't want to do masonry because I don't like getting dirty. The first time I did it, I didn't wear any gloves. My hands were so dried out after I played with the mortar."

Instead, he wants to pursue "specialized trades" or carpentry.

"Being an electrician sounds fun," he added.

Alejandro said no one is tied to one position while working on the tiny house. All students on the project will have the opportunity to fill a position.

"Everybody's just doing everything. I've done the walls. I've done some framing, and right now, we're doing rafters and caulk."

Initially, the house was designed to be larger but to fit in and out of the shop, a few adjustments had to be made.

As for Kaufman, Alejandro wanted to say a few words.

"He's a very good instructor. He's taught me and coached me through every single one of my districts and states (SkillsUSA competitions.) ... He's been great. All my years of schooling, he's taught me so much."

How does it feel to see your students working on the tiny house?

"It's wonderful," Kaufman responded. "The kids that I've had, I, like, see them when they come back and say, 'Hey, this is what I'm doing now.' It's great."

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Looking inside the upstairs loft, students are working on the rafters and ceiling joists to get the roof ready for installation.

